Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Laine Hardy uses album release to help hurricane recovery

By Associated Press
2021/09/12 02:16
Laine Hardy uses album release to help hurricane recovery

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana country artist Laine Hardy will celebrate his 21st birthday Sunday with the release of his first album in a French Quarter benefit to help recovery efforts following Hurricane Ida.

Hardy, the winner of “American Idol” in 2019, will perform a live stream concert from the New Orleans Jazz Museum inside the Old U.S. Mint, at 7 p.m. It’s a benefit for Volunteer Louisiana and The Louisiana Museum Foundation. Tickets cost $15 and proceeds will benefit recovery efforts in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida.

"He could have celebrated the release of his first album anywhere, but chose to celebrate at the New Orleans Jazz Museum because of his love of this state, the people and our unique culture,” Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said in a statement. “His desire to help his fellow Louisianans and bring awareness to the recovery efforts following Hurricane Ida truly shows the outstanding character of this young man, and further exemplifies why we are fortunate to have him represent our state.”

The singer's debut album, “Here’s To Anyone,” will officially be released Sept. 17. Produced by Michael Knox, the project on the Buena Vista Records/Industrial Media's 19 Recordings label features 11 songs including feel-good summertime track “Memorize You,” and the anthemic “Authentic.”

Hardy is a native of Livingston, Louisiana, where Ida's path of destruction last month left ripped roofs off homes and businesses, downed utility lines and thousands of felled trees, some torn from the roots.

“Hurricane Ida hit hard in my home state. So many people have been impacted and we wanted to find a way to help,” Hardy said. “I can’t think of a better way to spend my birthday than playing a show for everyone.”

Updated : 2021-09-14 20:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Taiwan to experience rain, winds from Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan to experience rain, winds from Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car
Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Yilan, Hualien, Taitung announce office, school closures ahead of Typhoon Chanthu
Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Yilan, Hualien, Taitung announce office, school closures ahead of Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan confirms 3 new local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 3 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces Sunday office and school closures for Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan announces Sunday office and school closures for Typhoon Chanthu
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
Taiwanese man accused of spreading '50 new COVID cases' rumor posts bail
Taiwanese man accused of spreading '50 new COVID cases' rumor posts bail
Taiwan announces flight and rail cancelations, floodgates close as Typhoon Chanthu nears
Taiwan announces flight and rail cancelations, floodgates close as Typhoon Chanthu nears