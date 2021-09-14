Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

China: Typhoon Chanthu stalls offshore and begins to weaken

By Deutsche Welle
2021/09/14 09:57
Typhoon Chanthu has stopped short of Shanghai and is lingering 225 kilometers (140 miles) east of the city

Typhoon Chanthu has stopped short of Shanghai and is lingering 225 kilometers (140 miles) east of the city

In China, Typhoon Chanthu, which had been churning towards the city of Shanghai, appeared to have stopped short of making landfall on Monday. While there has still been strong wind and heavy rain, its believed it would have been far worse had it made landfall.

The AP news agency reported that transport links have been largely restored in the populous city, after flights at both Pudong and Hongqiao airports were suspended. State affiliated media reported that both airports are operational.

Typhoon lingering off eastern coast

As Chanthu made its approach, authorities ordered the evacuation of around 100,000 people, state media reported.

Trains and subway stations were also shut, along with schools and offices.

The China Meteorological association said the typhoon was lingering 225 kilometers (140 miles) east of Shanghai.

The system was expected to move in a northeasterly direction towards South Korea and Japan in the coming days.

Taiwan was soaked as the eye of the storm passed nearby, dropping 13 centimeters (5 inches) of rainfall.

In July Typhoon In-fa also disrupted flights and prompted evacuations in the southern part of the city.

Severe flooding caused by record rainfall in July also led to the deaths of at least 292 people in the city of Zhengzhou, in central China.

kb/rc (AP, AFP)

Updated : 2021-09-14 21:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Taiwan to experience rain, winds from Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan to experience rain, winds from Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car
Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Yilan, Hualien, Taitung announce office, school closures ahead of Typhoon Chanthu
Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Yilan, Hualien, Taitung announce office, school closures ahead of Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan confirms 3 new local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 3 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces Sunday office and school closures for Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan announces Sunday office and school closures for Typhoon Chanthu
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
Taiwanese man accused of spreading '50 new COVID cases' rumor posts bail
Taiwanese man accused of spreading '50 new COVID cases' rumor posts bail
Taiwan announces flight and rail cancelations, floodgates close as Typhoon Chanthu nears
Taiwan announces flight and rail cancelations, floodgates close as Typhoon Chanthu nears