Lime Market Five-Year Cumulative Revenue (2019–2023) Estimated To Be More Than US$ 2 Bn

Overview:

Lime is a calcium-containing inorganic mineral which contains hydroxides, oxides, and carbonates of calcium predominate. It is obtained from chalk or limestone through various industrial extraction process such as crushing, heating, pulverizing, and hydrating. The lime is mainly used as a chemical additive. Quick lime and slaked lime are two main types of lime and are easily available across the globe.

The global lime market is estimated to value at nearly US$ 45 Bn in 2019, and is expected to register a CAGR of 2.6%. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2019–2023) is projected to be more than US$ 2 Bn, which is expected to increase rather moderately over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

Global Lime Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for lime in various industries such as paper, sugar, construction, mining, automotive, agriculture, and others across the globe is key factor projected to drive growth of the global lime market during the forecast period. In addition, rapid urbanization and industrialization in developed and developing countries is another factor expected to support growth of the target market.

Expanding construction sector, increasing mining activities in across the globe and rising government initiatives and investments for construction activities coupled with infrastructural development in developing countries. These are major factors expected to fuel growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing adoption of lime in various application inducing wastewater treatment, dental treatment, manufacturing of various polymers, pulp treatment, and others expected to boost growth of the global lime market.

Increasing adoption of lime for manufacturing of soda-lime-silica glass which is largely used in the manufacturing decorative tableware and accessories, food and beverage containers, and windows is another factor expected to fuel growth of the target market. In addition, increasing adoption of slaked lime for dental treatment including root canal fillings and for sterilizing fish ponds in order to enhance and buffer the pH fluctuations and increase the nutrients are other factors projected to proliferate growth of the global lime market over the forecast period.

Rising adoption of lime in the paper industry for pulp treatment, manufacturing various polymers and in wastewater treatment to adjust the alkalinity and pH levels in flocculation, coagulation, and biological treatment process. These are other factors projected to drive growth of the global market during the forecast period. In addition, rising adoption of lime for construction of mine tailing and mine-caps after the process, and metal extraction is projected to proliferate growth of the target market.

Growing demand for slaked lime in the sugar industry to precipitate out impurities and to obtain purified sucrose and rising adoption of slaked lime for sterilizing fish ponds in order to raise the nutrients and increase and buffer the pH fluctuations are other factors anticipated to propel growth of the global market.

Furthermore, high investment by domestic and international private players and strategic collaboration with the government for various construction development such as shipping ports, highways, smart and sustainable cities, integrated townships, and others. This is another factor expected to propel the growth of the global lime market in the upcoming years.

Global Lime Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global lime market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global lime market is expected to register a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

Global Lime Market Segmentation, by Type:

Quick Lime

Slaked Lime

Global Lime Market Segmentation, by Application:

Building and Construction Industry

Chemical and Waste Water Treatment

Agriculture

Mining and Metallurgy

Global Lime Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. The type segment includes quick lime and slaked lime. The application segment includes building & construction industry, chemical, and wastewater treatment, agriculture, and mining & metallurgy. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

By Type: The quick lime segment is expected to register highest CAGR of over 2.5% over the forecast period in the global market

By Application: The mining & metallurgy segment is expected to register highest CAGR of over 2.3% over the next 10 years

By Region: The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR of over 2.4% in the global collages peptide market

Global Lime Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global Lime market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Afrimat Limited, Omya AG, United States Lime & Minerals, Inc., Lhoist S.A., Mississippi Lime Company, Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co.,Ltd, Carmeuse Holding S.A., Graymont Limited, Sigma Minerals Ltd, and Cornish Lime Company Limited.

The Global Lime Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2028 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Lime market for 2018–2028.