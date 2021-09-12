German Summaries

Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):
Leverkusen: Florian Wirtz (9), Patrik Schick (45), Moussa Diaby (55).
Dortmund: Erling Haaland (37, 77), Julian Brandt (49), Raphael Guerreiro (71).
Halftime: 2-1.
Halftime: 0-0.
Freiburg: Rafael Czichos (89).
Cologne: Anthony Modeste (33).
Halftime: 0-1.
Mainz: Jonathan Michael Burkardt (21), Marcus Ingvartsen (77).
Halftime: 0-1.
Wolfsburg: Lukas Nmecha (10), Wout Weghorst (90).
Halftime: 0-1.
Karlsruher SC: Kyoung-rok Choi (39), Philipp Hofmann (88).
Holstein Kiel: Joshua Mees (78), Fin Bartels (80).
Halftime: 1-0.
Hannover: Sebastian Kerk (39).
Halftime: 1-0.
Bremen: Nico Antonitsch (24), Mitchell Weiser (42), Marvin Ducksch (49).
Halftime: 0-2.