German Summaries

By Associated Press
2021/09/12 00:09
Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga Leverkusen 3, Dortmund 4

Leverkusen: Florian Wirtz (9), Patrik Schick (45), Moussa Diaby (55).

Dortmund: Erling Haaland (37, 77), Julian Brandt (49), Raphael Guerreiro (71).

Halftime: 2-1.

Union Berlin 0, Augsburg 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Freiburg 1, Cologne 1

Freiburg: Rafael Czichos (89).

Cologne: Anthony Modeste (33).

Halftime: 0-1.

Hoffenheim 0, Mainz 2

Mainz: Jonathan Michael Burkardt (21), Marcus Ingvartsen (77).

Halftime: 0-1.

SpVgg Greuther Furth 0, Wolfsburg 2

Wolfsburg: Lukas Nmecha (10), Wout Weghorst (90).

Halftime: 0-1.

Germany Bundesliga 2 Karlsruher SC 2, Holstein Kiel 2

Karlsruher SC: Kyoung-rok Choi (39), Philipp Hofmann (88).

Holstein Kiel: Joshua Mees (78), Fin Bartels (80).

Halftime: 1-0.

Hannover 1, St. Pauli 0

Hannover: Sebastian Kerk (39).

Halftime: 1-0.

Ingolstadt 0, Bremen 3

Bremen: Nico Antonitsch (24), Mitchell Weiser (42), Marvin Ducksch (49).

Halftime: 0-2.

Updated : 2021-09-14 19:03 GMT+08:00

