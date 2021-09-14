Alexa
Taiwan’s manufacturing and construction sectors struggle to attract workers

Over 70% of Taiwanese employers in manufacturing and construction report trouble hiring: Poll

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/14 18:43
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s manufacturing and construction sectors are looking to hire more people than other domestic industrial sectors between October and December, according to a survey released on Tuesday (Sept. 14).

The survey was conducted by ManpowerGroup, a human resources firm that works with 1,030 Taiwanese employers.

According to the results, 24% of the employers interviewed plan to recruit, 4% plan to cut payroll, while 69% plan to maintain the status quo, UDN reported.

The company found that 30% of employers in the manufacturing sectors plan to hire more workers; followed by 26% in the construction sector; and 24% in the transport, storage and communication sector.

ManpowerGroup Taiwan General Manager Joan Yeh (葉朝蒂) said employers in the manufacturing sector offer the best prospects for employment in the last quarter due to a post-pandemic global economic rebound and a traditionally high sales season for the export-oriented manufacturing industry.

The human resources firm's survey also revealed that 66% of employers in Taiwan have complained about difficulty in finding suitable talent, a problem most severely impacting the manufacturing and construction sectors.

A total of 78% of employers in the manufacturing sector said it was difficult to find suitable talent, the highest percentage among the seven domestic industrial sectors. This was followed by 71% in the construction sector.

Employers have expressed a willingness to provide training, bonuses, and higher salaries to find suitable talent.
