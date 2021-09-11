Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By Associated Press
2021/09/11 19:46
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy; Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Manchin; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel; Dr. James Versalovic, pathologist-in-chief at Texas Children’s Hospital; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Murthy, Sanders, Manchin.

__

“Fox News Sunday” — Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer; Gov. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb.

Updated : 2021-09-14 19:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Taiwan to experience rain, winds from Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan to experience rain, winds from Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car
Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Yilan, Hualien, Taitung announce office, school closures ahead of Typhoon Chanthu
Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Yilan, Hualien, Taitung announce office, school closures ahead of Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan confirms 3 new local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 3 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces Sunday office and school closures for Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan announces Sunday office and school closures for Typhoon Chanthu
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
Taiwanese man accused of spreading '50 new COVID cases' rumor posts bail
Taiwanese man accused of spreading '50 new COVID cases' rumor posts bail
Taiwan announces flight and rail cancelations, floodgates close as Typhoon Chanthu nears
Taiwan announces flight and rail cancelations, floodgates close as Typhoon Chanthu nears