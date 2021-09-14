Alexa
Photo of the Day: Temple hopping before typhoon

Tranquil scene inside temple with Typhoon Chanthu looming

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/14 18:17
(Ricardo Vargas photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Dominican man captured this photo of a temple in Taipei just as Super Typhoon Chanthu was closing in over the weekend.

Ricardo Vargas, 30, who works in sales and marketing, told Taiwan News that he snapped the photo at the Chin Shan Yen Hui Chi Temple (芝山巖惠濟宮) in Shilin District on Saturday morning (Sept. 11). When asked about his inspiration for the photo, Vargas said that he likes how temples are part of everyday life in Taiwan and wanted to capture a person walking up the steps.

Vargas said that his plan that day was to go into the mountains to take photos of aircraft. He stopped at the temple before having breakfast.

He said that it was around 6:15 a.m. when he took the photo with a Tamron 28-75 f2.8 lens mounted on a Sony a7 III camera.

