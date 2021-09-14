Get More Than More With "Magpie Invest" New Horizons of Global Investment Opportunities Featuring 7 Markets Customised For Hong Kong Retail Investors

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 14 September 2021 - Magpie Securities Limited (Magpie Securities), a leading securities firm wholly owned by the NASDAQ listed MICT Inc, today unveiled "Magpie Invest" – a brand new game changing global stock trading platform, bringing new horizons of global investment opportunities to retail investors' fingertips in the Hong Kong market.





Mr Richard Abrahams, CEO of Magpie Securities (middle), Mr Calvin Lam, CRO & Head of Client Services (left) and Mr Tommy Li, CTO (right), officiate the launch of Magpie Invest.

Mr Richard Abrahams, CEO of Magpie Securities speaks at the launch of Magpie Invest.

Customers can now download the Magpie Invest app on their iOS or Android device from both the Apple Store and Google Play Store to enjoy a delightful digital stock trading journey, experiencing the convenient, easy to use, fast and hassle free platform leveraging innovative and advanced technology.

With Magpie Invest, Hong Kong retail investors will be empowered to get more than more within a single app – it brings more of what you want and more of what you need for stock trading, including allowing retail investors the ability to diversify their investment portfolio and connecting them to more global markets than ever before.

Celebrating the launch of Magpie Invest, Mr Darren Mercer, Chief Executive Officer of MICT Inc cum Non-Executive Chairman of Magpie Securities, said, "Magpie's presence in Hong Kong is a key strategic move to setting its footprint in the global stock markets, which is essential for its long term business interests. We are proud to bring world class brands from world class markets to Hong Kong's retail investors. MICT has injected about half a billion Hong Kong dollars to support Magpie Securities' business growth, and plans to inject additional capital so as to always offer competitive levels of margin financing at competitive rates."

Magpie Invest delivers its "Get More Than More" brand promise to customers featuring a series of attractive propositions – More Markets, More Opportunities, More News, More Value, More International Expertise and More Free Data:

More Markets

Magpie Invest at its launch will bring seven stock markets available for trading, including:

North America -- USA: NASDAQ, NYSE, and Canada: TMX

Asia -- Hong Kong Stock Exchange and China Stock Connect (SH)

Europe -- London Stock Exchange, Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and Paris Stock Exchange





The app will connect more and more markets, with Japan, Australia and Switzerland soon to be added to the trading list.





Clients can trade 18 hours non-stop in a day with Magpie Invest.





More News

Magpie Invest partners with two major professional news sources MT Newswires and Zhitong Finance to provide users insightful, relevant, informative and real-time news feeds (with over 1,000 in English and over 1,700 in Chinese) around the clock every day, supporting traders with valuable market knowledge and expertise. The smart app strives to maintain a noiseless news hub where only the most relevant premium business and financial news are provided.



In addition, Magpie Securities will set up our own global network of journalists to bring unique and exclusive content to stock traders, adding a whole new international flavour to retail stock trading in Hong Kong.

More Value

Magpie Invest promises to offer more value to customers through attractive welcome incentives and competitive offers in promotional period:



New customers deposit HK$10,000 and complete 1 transaction will receive 1 share of Twitter (US stock, approximately HK$550)

The first 5,000 account openings will receive an additional 1 share of Burberry (UK stock, approximately HK$200)

Reward free stocks of global exchanges in series, including Twitter, eBay, Burberry and Aston Martin, etc.

The total value of the welcome offer and friend referral program will reward over HK$2,600

$0 commission for trading Hong Kong stocks

Free live streaming data in international markets that we traded





Mr Richard Abrahams, CEO of Magpie Securities commented, "Our core value proposition is to continuously bring more to Hong Kong retail investors. We are bringing global stock markets to Hong Kong retail investors within one app, making it easier to trade global markets and diversify their investment portfolios and currency exposure. We will continuously strive to bring more to retail investors in Hong Kong by utilizing innovative technologies and developing on-going partnerships."

Hong Kong is the number one Asian financial centre, which has a very large number of well-educated retail investors who are experienced users of stock trading apps, which makes it a perfect market to launch Magpie's new business – Magpie Invest aims to become Asia's No.1 global stock trading platform.

The schedule of stated welcome offers from Magpie Invest are subject to change and according to terms and conditions. For more details, please access the website http://www.magpiesecurities.com for details.

About Magpie Securities Limited (Magpie Securities)

Magpie Securities is a leading licensed securities firm (CE No. BJC541) based in Hong Kong, wholly owned by the NASDAQ listed MICT Inc., a global fintech company founded in 2002. The company has obtained Type 1 License for Dealing in Securities, Type 2 License for Dealing in Futures Contracts, Type 4 License for Advising on Securities, Type 9 License for Asset Management. It develops and operates the global stock trading App – MAGPIE INVEST, which has been introduced in September 2021. Magpie Securities offers its customers global investment opportunities to trade on more international exchanges than any other trading App in Hong Kong, bringing more markets and more stocks to everyday retail stock traders.





