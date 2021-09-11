Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Iran says UN atomic agency head arriving in Tehran for talks

By Associated Press
2021/09/11 22:05
Iran says UN atomic agency head arriving in Tehran for talks

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran says that the head of the International Atomic Energy Organization is arriving in the country for talks with Iranian officials.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s envoy to the IAEA, said in a tweet that Rafael Grossi is arriving Saturday, and will travel to Tehran this afternoon. He's scheduled to meet Iran's vice-president and head of the country’s atomic organization, Mohammad Eslami, on Sunday.

Gharibabadi also said the two sides will issue a joint statement.

It will be Grossi's first visit to the country’s since new president Ebrahim Raisi took office.

Talks between Iran and world powers over limiting Iran's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief have been idle since June, and Raisi took office in August.

The two major issues being negotiated are the rollback of American sanctions imposed by former President Donald Trump’s administration after it withdrew from the deal, and the return of Iran to compliance with restrictions imposed on its nuclear program.

Updated : 2021-09-14 18:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Taiwan to experience rain, winds from Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan to experience rain, winds from Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car
Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Yilan, Hualien, Taitung announce office, school closures ahead of Typhoon Chanthu
Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Yilan, Hualien, Taitung announce office, school closures ahead of Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan confirms 3 new local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 3 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces Sunday office and school closures for Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan announces Sunday office and school closures for Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwanese man accused of spreading '50 new COVID cases' rumor posts bail
Taiwanese man accused of spreading '50 new COVID cases' rumor posts bail
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
Taiwan announces flight and rail cancelations, floodgates close as Typhoon Chanthu nears
Taiwan announces flight and rail cancelations, floodgates close as Typhoon Chanthu nears