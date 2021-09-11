|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Tottenham
|4
|3
|0
|1
|3
|3
|9
|West Ham
|3
|2
|1
|0
|10
|5
|7
|Man United
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|2
|7
|Chelsea
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|1
|7
|Liverpool
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|1
|7
|Everton
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|3
|7
|Man City
|3
|2
|0
|1
|10
|1
|6
|Brighton
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3
|6
|Leicester
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|5
|6
|Brentford
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|1
|5
|Crystal Palace
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|5
|5
|Aston Villa
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|4
|4
|Watford
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|3
|Southampton
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4
|6
|2
|Leeds
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4
|8
|2
|Burnley
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|1
|Newcastle
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|8
|1
|Wolverhampton
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Norwich
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|10
|0
|Arsenal
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|9
|0
___
Crystal Palace 3, Tottenham 0
Arsenal vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Brentford vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Man City, 10 a.m.
Man United vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Aston Villa, 12:30 p.m.
Leeds vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
Everton vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.
Newcastle vs. Leeds, 3 p.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Brentford, 7:30 a.m.
Burnley vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Everton, 12:30 p.m.
Brighton vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Man United, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Fulham
|5
|4
|1
|0
|13
|3
|13
|West Brom
|5
|4
|1
|0
|12
|5
|13
|QPR
|5
|3
|2
|0
|11
|5
|11
|Birmingham
|6
|3
|2
|1
|9
|3
|11
|Huddersfield
|5
|3
|1
|1
|9
|7
|10
|Stoke
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|6
|10
|Bournemouth
|5
|2
|3
|0
|8
|5
|9
|Coventry
|5
|3
|0
|2
|5
|5
|9
|Cardiff
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|6
|8
|Blackburn
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|6
|8
|Bristol City
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|7
|7
|Luton Town
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|8
|7
|Middlesbrough
|5
|1
|3
|1
|6
|6
|6
|Barnsley
|5
|1
|3
|1
|5
|5
|6
|Preston
|5
|2
|0
|3
|6
|8
|6
|Derby
|6
|1
|3
|2
|4
|6
|6
|Millwall
|5
|1
|2
|2
|6
|8
|5
|Hull
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|7
|4
|Peterborough
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|8
|4
|Swansea
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|8
|4
|Reading
|5
|1
|0
|4
|7
|13
|3
|Blackpool
|5
|0
|2
|3
|4
|8
|2
|Sheffield United
|5
|0
|2
|3
|1
|7
|2
|Nottingham Forest
|5
|0
|1
|4
|4
|8
|1
___
Birmingham 2, Derby 0
Blackburn vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Cardiff, 9:30 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
Bournemouth vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.
Reading vs. Peterborough, 3 p.m.
West Brom vs. Derby, 3 p.m.
Birmingham vs. Fulham, 2:45 p.m.
Bristol City vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.
Stoke vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
Hull vs. Sheffield United, 7:30 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Sunderland
|5
|4
|0
|1
|8
|4
|12
|Accrington Stanley
|6
|4
|0
|2
|6
|5
|12
|Burton Albion
|6
|3
|2
|1
|5
|5
|11
|Sheffield Wednesday
|5
|3
|1
|1
|5
|1
|10
|Wigan
|5
|3
|1
|1
|6
|3
|10
|Portsmouth
|5
|3
|1
|1
|4
|1
|10
|Wycombe
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|6
|10
|Oxford United
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|8
|10
|Milton Keynes Dons
|6
|2
|3
|1
|11
|9
|9
|AFC Wimbledon
|6
|2
|3
|1
|11
|9
|9
|Rotherham
|5
|3
|0
|2
|5
|3
|9
|Bolton
|6
|2
|3
|1
|9
|8
|9
|Cambridge United
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|4
|8
|Plymouth
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|4
|8
|Morecambe
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|5
|7
|Cheltenham
|6
|1
|3
|2
|8
|10
|6
|Gillingham
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|6
|5
|Fleetwood Town
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|7
|4
|Charlton
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|6
|4
|Lincoln
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|7
|4
|Ipswich
|5
|0
|3
|2
|8
|10
|3
|Shrewsbury
|6
|1
|0
|5
|2
|9
|3
|Crewe
|5
|0
|1
|4
|1
|7
|1
|Doncaster
|5
|0
|1
|4
|1
|7
|1
___
AFC Wimbledon 3, Oxford United 1
Accrington Stanley 1, Shrewsbury 0
Cheltenham 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Crewe vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m. ppd
Doncaster vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m. ppd
Fleetwood Town vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. ppd
Gillingham vs. Charlton, 10 a.m. ppd
Lincoln vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m. ppd
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m. ppd
Wycombe vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m. ppd
Portsmouth vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Bolton 0, Burton Albion 0
Burton Albion vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Harrogate Town
|6
|4
|2
|0
|13
|7
|14
|Forest Green
|6
|4
|1
|1
|13
|8
|13
|Bradford
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|7
|11
|Swindon
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|4
|11
|Northampton
|5
|3
|1
|1
|5
|3
|10
|Leyton Orient
|6
|2
|3
|1
|9
|6
|9
|Hartlepool
|5
|3
|0
|2
|7
|5
|9
|Colchester
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|6
|9
|Carlisle
|6
|2
|3
|1
|6
|5
|9
|Rochdale
|6
|2
|2
|2
|10
|9
|8
|Barrow
|7
|2
|2
|3
|10
|9
|8
|Tranmere
|6
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|8
|Stevenage
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|7
|8
|Newport County
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|9
|8
|Exeter
|6
|1
|4
|1
|5
|5
|7
|Mansfield Town
|6
|2
|1
|3
|8
|10
|7
|Bristol Rovers
|6
|2
|1
|3
|5
|9
|7
|Port Vale
|6
|1
|3
|2
|5
|5
|6
|Scunthorpe
|6
|1
|3
|2
|4
|7
|6
|Salford
|6
|1
|2
|3
|6
|6
|5
|Walsall
|6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|8
|5
|Crawley Town
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|9
|4
|Oldham
|6
|1
|0
|5
|4
|10
|3
|Sutton United
|4
|0
|2
|2
|3
|5
|2
___
Bradford 1, Walsall 1
Bristol Rovers 1, Crawley Town 0
Carlisle 2, Salford 1
Colchester vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m. ppd
Exeter 0, Forest Green 0
Mansfield Town 1, Harrogate Town 3
Newport County 2, Leyton Orient 2
Northampton 2, Scunthorpe 0
Oldham 0, Barrow 3
Port Vale 2, Rochdale 3
Stevenage 1, Swindon 1
Tranmere 1, Hartlepool 0
Barrow 2, Colchester 3
Harrogate Town 2, Newport County 2
Crawley Town vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.
Sutton United vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.
Northampton vs. Swindon, 9 a.m.
Bradford vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.