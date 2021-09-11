All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|88
|53
|.624
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|45-26
|43-27
|Boston
|80
|63
|.559
|9
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|44-29
|36-34
|New York
|78
|63
|.553
|10
|_
|2-8
|L-7
|40-31
|38-32
|Toronto
|77
|63
|.550
|10½
|½
|8-2
|L-1
|39-30
|38-33
|Baltimore
|46
|94
|.329
|41½
|31½
|6-4
|W-1
|22-46
|24-48
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|81
|60
|.574
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|47-24
|34-36
|Cleveland
|69
|70
|.496
|11
|8
|4-6
|L-1
|36-34
|33-36
|Detroit
|67
|75
|.472
|14½
|11½
|5-5
|W-2
|36-35
|31-40
|Kansas City
|64
|77
|.454
|17
|14
|5-5
|W-2
|34-35
|30-42
|Minnesota
|62
|79
|.440
|19
|16
|4-6
|L-2
|32-37
|30-42
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|82
|58
|.586
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|44-26
|38-32
|Oakland
|77
|64
|.546
|5½
|1
|5-5
|W-3
|40-32
|37-32
|Seattle
|77
|64
|.546
|5½
|1
|7-3
|W-2
|41-29
|36-35
|Los Angeles
|69
|72
|.489
|13½
|9
|5-5
|L-2
|37-34
|32-38
|Texas
|51
|89
|.364
|31
|26½
|6-4
|L-1
|31-37
|20-52
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|75
|65
|.536
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|36-33
|39-32
|Philadelphia
|71
|70
|.504
|4½
|3½
|4-6
|L-4
|39-30
|32-40
|New York
|71
|71
|.500
|5
|4
|6-4
|W-1
|42-27
|29-44
|Miami
|59
|82
|.418
|16½
|15½
|4-6
|L-1
|38-34
|21-48
|Washington
|58
|83
|.411
|17½
|16½
|3-7
|L-2
|33-39
|25-44
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|87
|55
|.613
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|40-31
|47-24
|Cincinnati
|75
|67
|.528
|12
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|38-33
|37-34
|St. Louis
|71
|69
|.507
|15
|3
|4-6
|L-1
|37-33
|34-36
|Chicago
|65
|77
|.458
|22
|10
|8-2
|L-1
|39-34
|26-43
|Pittsburgh
|51
|90
|.362
|35½
|23½
|3-7
|W-1
|31-39
|20-51
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|91
|50
|.645
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|45-23
|46-27
|Los Angeles
|89
|53
|.627
|2½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|47-23
|42-30
|San Diego
|74
|66
|.529
|16½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|44-31
|30-35
|Colorado
|65
|77
|.458
|26½
|10
|5-5
|W-2
|45-27
|20-50
|Arizona
|45
|96
|.319
|46
|29½
|1-9
|L-6
|28-43
|17-53
N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 3
Milwaukee 10, Cleveland 3
Detroit 10, Tampa Bay 4
Baltimore 6, Toronto 3
Houston 10, L.A. Angels 5
Kansas City 6, Minnesota 4, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 4, Boston 3
Seattle 5, Arizona 4
Oakland 10, Texas 5
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 4:35 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Archer 1-1) at Detroit (Skubal 8-12), 12:10 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 11-7) at Baltimore (TBD), 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-8) at Cleveland (Allen 1-6), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-4), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 4-6) at Minnesota (Ober 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 2-3) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 11-4), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Hearn 5-4) at Oakland (Kaprielian 7-4), 4:07 p.m.
Arizona (Gilbert 1-2) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-8), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-2), 8:08 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco 6, Chicago Cubs 1
Pittsburgh 4, Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 3
Milwaukee 10, Cleveland 3
Atlanta 6, Miami 2
Colorado 11, Philadelphia 2
Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 2
Seattle 5, Arizona 4
L.A. Dodgers 3, San Diego 0
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado (González 3-7) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-8), 1:05 p.m.
Washington (Espino 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-6), 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-8) at Cleveland (Allen 1-6), 1:10 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 0-1) at Atlanta (Fried 11-7), 1:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 7-6) at St. Louis (Happ 8-8), 2:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 9-3) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-2), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Gilbert 1-2) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-8), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 7-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 13-4), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-2), 8:08 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.