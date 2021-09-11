Alexa
WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2021/09/11 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Connecticut 23 6 .793
x-Chicago 15 14 .517 8
Washington 11 18 .379 12
New York 11 18 .379 12
Atlanta 7 22 .241 16
Indiana 6 22 .214 16½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 21 8 .724
x-Seattle 20 10 .667
x-Phoenix 19 10 .655 2
x-Minnesota 19 10 .655 2
Dallas 12 17 .414 9
Los Angeles 10 19 .345 11

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Friday's Games

Washington 82, Atlanta 74

Minnesota 89, Indiana 72

Saturday's Games

New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dallas at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Indiana at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Updated : 2021-09-14 18:06 GMT+08:00

