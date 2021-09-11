Alexa
NWSL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/09/11 22:05
All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 10 4 2 32 24 11
North Carolina 8 4 5 29 22 9
Reign FC 9 7 2 29 24 19
Chicago 7 7 5 26 20 23
Orlando 6 5 7 25 21 20
Washington 6 5 5 23 19 18
Houston 6 7 5 23 20 23
Gotham FC 5 5 7 22 17 15
Louisville 4 8 5 17 14 24
Kansas City 2 11 5 11 9 28

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, September 4

Chicago 0, Gotham FC 0, tie

Reign FC 1, Louisville 1, tie

Washington at Portland ppd.

Sunday, September 5

Houston 1, Orlando 1, tie

North Carolina 0, Kansas City 0, tie

Friday, September 10

Chicago 1, Houston 1, tie

Saturday, September 11

Louisville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Sunday, September 12

Reign FC at Washington, 5 p.m.

Portland at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

Updated : 2021-09-14 18:05 GMT+08:00

