NWSL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Portland
|10
|4
|2
|32
|24
|11
|North Carolina
|8
|4
|5
|29
|22
|9
|Reign FC
|9
|7
|2
|29
|24
|19
|Chicago
|7
|7
|5
|26
|20
|23
|Orlando
|6
|5
|7
|25
|21
|20
|Washington
|6
|5
|5
|23
|19
|18
|Houston
|6
|7
|5
|23
|20
|23
|Gotham FC
|5
|5
|7
|22
|17
|15
|Louisville
|4
|8
|5
|17
|14
|24
|Kansas City
|2
|11
|5
|11
|9
|28
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Chicago 0, Gotham FC 0, tie
Reign FC 1, Louisville 1, tie
Washington at Portland ppd.
Houston 1, Orlando 1, tie
North Carolina 0, Kansas City 0, tie
Chicago 1, Houston 1, tie
Louisville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Reign FC at Washington, 5 p.m.
Portland at North Carolina, 6 p.m.