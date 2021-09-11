Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/09/11 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 88 53 .624 _
Boston 80 63 .559 9
New York 78 63 .553 10
Toronto 77 63 .550 10½
Baltimore 46 94 .329 41½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 81 60 .574 _
Cleveland 69 70 .496 11
Detroit 67 75 .472 14½
Kansas City 64 77 .454 17
Minnesota 62 79 .440 19
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 82 58 .586 _
Oakland 77 64 .546
Seattle 77 64 .546
Los Angeles 69 72 .489 13½
Texas 51 89 .364 31

___

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 3

Milwaukee 10, Cleveland 3

Detroit 10, Tampa Bay 4

Baltimore 6, Toronto 3

Houston 10, L.A. Angels 5

Kansas City 6, Minnesota 4, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, Boston 3

Seattle 5, Arizona 4

Oakland 10, Texas 5

Saturday's Games

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 4:35 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay (Archer 1-1) at Detroit (Skubal 8-12), 12:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 11-7) at Baltimore (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-8) at Cleveland (Allen 1-6), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-4), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 4-6) at Minnesota (Ober 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 2-3) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 11-4), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Hearn 5-4) at Oakland (Kaprielian 7-4), 4:07 p.m.

Arizona (Gilbert 1-2) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-8), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-2), 8:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

