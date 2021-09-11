Alexa
NFL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/09/11 22:00
All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Miami 0 0 0 .000 0 0
N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 .000 0 0
New England 0 0 0 .000 0 0
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Indianapolis 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Jacksonville 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Tennessee 0 0 0 .000 0 0
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Cincinnati 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Cleveland 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 .000 0 0
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Kansas City 0 0 0 .000 0 0
L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Las Vegas 0 0 0 .000 0 0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Washington 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Dallas 0 1 0 .000 29 31
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 31 29
Atlanta 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Carolina 0 0 0 .000 0 0
New Orleans 0 0 0 .000 0 0
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Detroit 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Green Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 .000 0 0
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 0 0 0 .000 0 0
L.A. Rams 0 0 0 .000 0 0
San Francisco 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Seattle 0 0 0 .000 0 0

___

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 31, Dallas 29

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Washington, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Denver at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Miami at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Baltimore at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 16

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 19

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Denver at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 20

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Updated : 2021-09-14 18:04 GMT+08:00

