Wipes Market Global COVID-19 Impact and Value Chain Analysis 2021 to 2031

Wipes are small pieces of paper or nonwoven fabric, such as polyester, to remove dirt or liquid by rubbing the surfaces lightly. Wipes act as an alternative to the traditional method employed in cleaning surfaces, dispensing a liquid and using a cloth to clean the surfaces. The primary raw material used for the production of household and personal care wipes includes polyester, Polypropylene (PP), Viscose and Tencel, Wood Pulp, Cotton, and others.

Demand for Wipes from 2015 to 2020 Vs Future Market Projections for 2021-2031

From 2015 to 2020, wipes sales were significantly high, owing to consumer awareness for personal hygiene in household and industrial sectors.

There is a sudden uprise in demand for wipes, owing to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. Nonwoven wipes are seen as essential tools to restrict the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Global Wipes Market Revenue Outlook:

The global wipes market was valued at US$ 39.6 Bn in 2020 and is projected to register а САGR of 5.3% by 2031.

Nonetheless, various industry players in the global wipes market are now increasing their focus on establishing successful collaborations, acquisitions, and joint venture activities to enhance their respective customer bases. The major industry players are also growing their supply capabilities to meet customer requirements locally and globally. This factor, paired with promising industrialization prospects in developing economies of the Asia-Pacific region, such as China, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, etc., are expected to create massive business opportunities for key players over the forecast period.

The Increasing Awareness Of Consumer Hygiene Is Expected To Have A Positive Effect On The Market

The increasing demand for wet and specialty types of wipes used in a wide range of applications such as personal care, household sector, etc., is expected to promote revenue growth for this target industry. In addition, limited access to water use for certain applications has led to an increase in demand for wipes resulting in revenue growth for this target sector over the forecast period. Moreover, the booming population, changing lifestyles of individuals across emerging economies, coupled with increasing disposable incomes, are factors expected to further fuel the projected revenue trajectory of this global industry. The increasing influence of social media and the availability of these products via various e-commerce channels have also impacted positively.

Factors affecting the demand for wipes

Although wipes help combat germs, extensive use of the product is responsible for causing harm to the skin and may also cause acne, pimples, allergic reactions. Some of the wipes are also non-biodegradable, causing difficulty in disposal as it releases microplastics and contaminates the coastlines, thus affecting the environment. Wipes are also costlier alternatives compared to traditional methods for maintaining protection. Such restraining factors are expected to affect the hamper the market’s growth to a certain extent.

Market Analysis

The global wipes market is segmented into – Product Type, Material, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region. On the basis of product type, the disposable wipes segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global wipes market. With respect to the distribution channel segment, the retail segment is expected to account for a significant revenue share in the worldwide market.

The market is segmented region-wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Based on the region, the North America market is estimated to account for major revenue share and is projected to dominate the global household and personal care wipes market in the next coming years. This is owing to well-developed industries and the rapidly growing population in countries in the region. The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at a rapid rate in the target market over the forecast period, owing to increasing awareness about self-hygiene among individuals with a preference for healthy lifestyles.

Competitive Landscape

The Wipes landscape appears highly consolidated, with a major chunk of it being dominated by below players.

Johnson & Johnson

The Procter & Gamble Company

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

The Clorox Co.

Lion Corp.

Edgewell Personal Care, LLC

Albaad Massuot Yitzhak Ltd.

Nice-Pak Products Inc.

The Honest Company, Inc.

Hangzhou Linan Poem Clean Day Co., Ltd.

Other Key Industry Players

Report Scope

Forecast Period: 2022-2031

Actual Year: 2021

Historical Data Available for: 2015-2020

Key Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Segments Covered

Wipes Market, By Product Type

Disposable Wipes

Non-Disposable Wipes

Wipes Market, By Material

Woven

Nonwoven

Wipes Market, By Application

Household

Industrial

Wipes Market, By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Other Distribution Channels

