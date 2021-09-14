Indian, Vietnamese, Malaysian, Indonesian ceramic tile imports in Taiwan ruled as dumping

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Economic Affairs’ (MOEA) International Trade Commission (ITC) has found industry complaints to be valid in the anti-dumping case against Indian, Vietnamese, Malaysian, and Indonesian ceramic tile imports, the ITC announced in a statement on Monday (Sept. 13).

According to the ITC, the four countries’ imports have increased over the years, and the first quarter of 2021 saw a growth of 61.3% as compared to the first quarter of 2020. Since 2016, the market share for ceramic tiles imported from the four countries has grown from 25.9% to 38.2%, while the market share for domestic products decreased from 58% to 44.3%.

The ITC said that prices for the imported goods continuously shrunk by 12%, 6.1%, and 3.4% from 2017 to 2019, leading to a growth rate of over 8% in import volumes in 2018 and 2019. In the first quarter of 2021, prices for products from the four countries fell again, and import volume increased sharply, deeply hurting domestic products and leaving only a 1% return on investment.

The ITC will notify the Ministry of Finance (MOF) of its official certification, and the Tariff Deliberation Team will decide whether future ceramic tile imports from India, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia will be subject to anti-dumping duties.

The Taiwan Ceramic Industries Association (TCIA) said Taiwanese ceramic businesses were left with no choice but to submit the case against dumping in 2020, as many suffered losses or were unable to survive under the unfair competition, reported UDN. This was an attempt to revive Taiwan’s ceramic tile industry and to build a sustainable business model.

The TCIA added that it is tricky for consumers to differentiate the quality of ceramic tiles; therefore, they should select reputable brands and products that have official certification rather than select purely based on price.