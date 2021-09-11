Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ronaldo to make 2nd United debut starting against Newcastle

By ROB HARRIS , AP Global Soccer Writer, Associated Press
2021/09/11 21:19
Ronaldo to make 2nd United debut starting against Newcastle

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo will make his second Manchester United debut after being selected to start against Newcastle on Saturday.

The 36-year-old Portugal forward secured an unexpected return to United after 12 years when he was sold by Juventus last month.

The masses of United fans arriving at Old Trafford in their new jerseys with Ronaldo on the back got what they hoped for when the lineup was revealed an hour before kickoff in the Premier League match.

Ronaldo won every major honor with United from 2003 to 2009 before leaving for Real Madrid.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-14 18:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Taiwan to experience rain, winds from Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan to experience rain, winds from Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car
Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Yilan, Hualien, Taitung announce office, school closures ahead of Typhoon Chanthu
Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Yilan, Hualien, Taitung announce office, school closures ahead of Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan confirms 3 new local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 3 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces Sunday office and school closures for Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan announces Sunday office and school closures for Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwanese man accused of spreading '50 new COVID cases' rumor posts bail
Taiwanese man accused of spreading '50 new COVID cases' rumor posts bail
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
Taiwan announces flight and rail cancelations, floodgates close as Typhoon Chanthu nears
Taiwan announces flight and rail cancelations, floodgates close as Typhoon Chanthu nears