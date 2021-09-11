Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2021/09/11 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, September 11, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;83;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;76;WSW;11;88%;63%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Warm with sunshine;104;90;Warm with sunshine;105;90;NNW;9;48%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy this morning;89;72;Sunny;92;71;W;12;44%;2%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;82;72;Sunny and nice;84;71;E;8;43%;0%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Low clouds and fog;69;59;A passing shower;67;54;NW;8;80%;66%;3

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;59;46;A little p.m. rain;57;47;SE;8;70%;94%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;87;61;Plenty of sunshine;87;63;ESE;8;13%;0%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain this morning;54;33;Breezy with some sun;54;32;WSW;14;45%;6%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny;84;71;Breezy and very hot;98;81;NNE;15;42%;3%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;81;67;Clouds and sunshine;83;69;N;8;41%;12%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;57;47;Some sun;61;52;NW;8;64%;28%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Winds subsiding;102;73;Hazy sun and breezy;100;71;NW;13;28%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;89;74;A shower or two;91;74;SSW;7;66%;66%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;83;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;67;WSW;11;76%;57%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Overcast, a shower;88;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;W;7;81%;62%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Turning cloudy;80;70;Humid;80;70;S;8;77%;55%;5

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, nice;84;70;A t-storm or two;77;70;NNE;4;82%;85%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny;83;53;Plenty of sunshine;82;53;NNE;4;46%;2%;5

Berlin, Germany;A shower and t-storm;73;61;A thundershower;71;56;WNW;9;74%;63%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Periods of sun;64;52;Mainly cloudy;66;50;SE;6;63%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;93;64;Sunny and very warm;92;62;ENE;9;23%;0%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;83;56;A thunderstorm;81;59;WNW;6;57%;63%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Fog early in the day;66;54;A passing shower;68;53;NNE;5;78%;64%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, nice;82;51;Mostly sunny;82;53;E;5;50%;8%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;83;51;Partly sunny;82;55;NNW;4;46%;1%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;65;57;Episodes of sunshine;73;54;SE;8;74%;44%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;85;67;Sun and clouds;86;68;ENE;7;29%;30%;11

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine and warmer;83;69;High clouds, humid;84;74;NNE;4;69%;1%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;90;73;Plenty of sunshine;93;78;E;7;35%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;63;56;Showers around;61;52;S;8;73%;64%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower;81;64;A thunderstorm;82;64;SE;4;64%;57%;11

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;97;81;A t-storm around;96;81;SSW;9;58%;55%;6

Chicago, United States;Breezy and very warm;87;73;Partly sunny, humid;86;67;NE;10;57%;32%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or two;89;81;A morning shower;85;80;SW;10;72%;77%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;A thunderstorm;71;60;A passing shower;68;55;W;9;76%;60%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;79;Partly sunny;87;80;WSW;9;80%;44%;11

Dallas, United States;Sunny and very warm;92;66;Plenty of sun;91;75;SSE;7;49%;5%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Windy;84;69;A shower in the a.m.;85;69;SE;11;67%;69%;11

Delhi, India;A thunderstorm;81;78;A thunderstorm;85;78;ESE;7;96%;73%;5

Denver, United States;A heavy thunderstorm;94;60;Mostly sunny;85;59;S;7;29%;10%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower in the p.m.;97;81;Showers around;94;80;SE;6;73%;83%;7

Dili, East Timor;An afternoon shower;95;73;A p.m. t-storm;89;73;SE;5;61%;73%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A shower in spots;65;52;A passing shower;59;48;E;7;79%;66%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny;86;61;Plenty of sunshine;86;60;N;6;19%;0%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;80;68;Clouds and sun, nice;79;71;NE;6;70%;2%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny and hot;97;79;Partly sunny and hot;96;80;SSE;4;69%;55%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;73;46;Partly sunny;76;52;NE;7;36%;2%;11

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;91;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;ESE;9;73%;58%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Mainly cloudy;64;55;Rain, a thunderstorm;60;56;SW;10;96%;83%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing and breezy;90;77;A couple of t-storms;89;77;SW;12;78%;72%;6

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;82;Rain, a thunderstorm;93;82;SW;7;73%;73%;7

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;87;74;Breezy in the p.m.;87;74;ENE;15;53%;30%;10

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;85;74;Cloudy;85;74;WSW;9;68%;44%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;85;73;Mostly sunny;86;72;NNW;9;63%;31%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;74;57;Partly sunny;77;61;NE;6;66%;0%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;76;A t-storm in spots;86;73;E;6;75%;71%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Very warm;97;87;Breezy in the p.m.;96;85;N;13;55%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;75;47;Sunny and nice;75;51;N;6;21%;0%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;93;59;Sunny and not as hot;84;56;N;4;34%;3%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Sun and clouds;94;82;Partly sunny;96;81;WNW;8;59%;31%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Rain and a t-storm;86;67;A shower and t-storm;84;67;SSE;5;80%;87%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;98;84;Mostly sunny;101;81;SSW;7;30%;28%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, nice;76;49;Clouds and sun, warm;78;50;WSW;4;59%;5%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm around;92;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;NNE;11;65%;77%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy, not as hot;85;72;Mostly cloudy;82;72;W;6;74%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;Showers;94;81;An afternoon shower;91;82;E;8;75%;80%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;76;NW;4;85%;82%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower;59;34;A morning shower;62;35;E;9;47%;64%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Rain and a t-storm;80;77;Mostly cloudy;84;75;SW;7;79%;55%;4

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sunshine;62;58;Partly sunny;62;59;SSE;10;83%;14%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;82;65;Mainly cloudy;79;67;SSW;6;70%;74%;3

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;71;56;Partly sunny;69;57;ENE;3;65%;44%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;91;67;Mostly sunny;90;61;S;5;48%;2%;7

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;79;72;Variable clouds;79;72;W;6;74%;44%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partial sunshine;82;62;Partly sunny;88;64;ENE;4;36%;0%;6

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;87;83;Partly sunny;88;83;SW;8;65%;32%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;88;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;77;SSE;4;72%;56%;11

Manila, Philippines;A thunderstorm;83;78;A t-storm or two;88;79;N;6;80%;73%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Windy;74;48;Showers around;58;46;SW;12;60%;93%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun;68;56;A stray p.m. t-storm;67;56;N;7;64%;85%;11

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;89;82;A t-storm in spots;88;81;ENE;12;69%;76%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, warm;75;51;Partly sunny, warm;75;57;SW;6;68%;56%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;86;76;A couple of showers;84;76;SSW;11;73%;88%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Low clouds;61;55;Mostly cloudy;70;56;SE;11;73%;44%;3

Montreal, Canada;Breezy in the p.m.;76;64;A shower in the a.m.;73;55;WNW;7;60%;66%;5

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;65;55;Clouds and sun, mild;69;57;WSW;7;70%;29%;3

Mumbai, India;Showers and t-storms;84;79;Heavy showers;85;79;WSW;14;87%;94%;2

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;71;52;Nice with some sun;75;56;ENE;7;55%;27%;8

New York, United States;Sunny and pleasant;78;65;Breezy, more humid;85;72;SW;14;56%;8%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine;92;68;Plenty of sunshine;92;68;WNW;7;41%;2%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;A couple of showers;62;46;A p.m. shower or two;53;39;WSW;9;83%;76%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;An afternoon shower;82;74;Showers around;81;73;WSW;6;70%;78%;3

Oslo, Norway;Rain and a t-storm;63;57;A couple of showers;63;49;NE;5;88%;64%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy in the p.m.;76;63;Breezy in the a.m.;72;52;NE;12;62%;10%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;84;77;Partly sunny, nice;83;78;ESE;12;77%;67%;11

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;85;76;A shower and t-storm;83;75;SSE;7;84%;84%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;88;73;Showers around;89;76;ENE;6;74%;70%;13

Paris, France;Fog, then some sun;73;55;Sun and clouds;73;55;ENE;5;54%;16%;3

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;66;46;Sunshine;64;44;SE;8;57%;0%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;88;78;Cloudy with a shower;89;79;S;6;72%;66%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;86;75;Humid with some sun;91;76;SE;11;67%;44%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;96;73;A t-storm around;93;73;ESE;6;54%;48%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower and t-storm;70;59;Some sun, a t-shower;74;58;N;5;71%;58%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Afternoon rain;84;64;Mostly sunny, nice;82;59;NE;5;63%;0%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;66;52;A morning shower;67;50;SSW;7;64%;57%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;81;63;Sunshine;89;71;SSW;6;57%;1%;7

Recife, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;83;72;A morning shower;83;73;SE;11;76%;55%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;An afternoon shower;53;45;Periods of rain;54;53;SE;19;78%;94%;1

Riga, Latvia;Periods of sun;73;59;Rain, a thunderstorm;70;57;SW;7;88%;81%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;76;68;Sunshine and humid;77;68;NNW;6;82%;25%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;102;79;Plenty of sunshine;104;79;N;7;9%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Some sun, pleasant;85;60;Mostly sunny;87;60;W;6;51%;4%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;64;52;Showers around;66;58;SSW;4;86%;94%;1

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;67;57;Clouds, then sun;71;58;SW;9;56%;3%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;80;62;Thunderstorms;75;63;SSE;7;80%;81%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;79;ESE;11;79%;68%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Thunderstorms;71;62;A couple of t-storms;74;61;NW;5;99%;72%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;84;64;Mainly cloudy;83;61;NE;7;22%;14%;12

Santiago, Chile;Rain and drizzle;56;46;Rain in the morning;54;44;SSE;6;66%;90%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;N;7;77%;62%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sun and some clouds;82;58;Mostly cloudy;85;61;NNE;6;53%;12%;3

Seattle, United States;Some sun, pleasant;70;57;Clouds and sun;64;51;NNE;5;79%;27%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Hazy sunshine;85;66;Humid with some sun;84;66;ENE;5;73%;2%;5

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;86;77;Humid, p.m. rain;82;77;NE;12;84%;100%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun;90;78;A thunderstorm;87;77;SW;6;72%;81%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and pleasant;78;49;Sunny and beautiful;76;52;S;5;44%;3%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;87;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;79;ENE;12;77%;65%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;A p.m. t-shower;68;54;Rain, a thunderstorm;63;46;W;6;96%;80%;2

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and warmer;89;64;Breezy in the p.m.;84;56;SW;17;32%;20%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very windy;93;80;Typhoon;86;79;W;47;86%;98%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Becoming cloudy;66;55;Rain, a thunderstorm;63;55;SW;7;94%;86%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;85;59;Plenty of sun;85;57;N;7;20%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny;81;62;Rain and drizzle;78;62;NNW;7;63%;80%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;91;74;Plenty of sun;92;76;SE;6;14%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with some sun;83;75;Partly sunny;84;71;SW;8;49%;2%;7

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;85;66;A thunderstorm;81;63;NNE;3;62%;52%;4

Tokyo, Japan;A shower or two;78;72;Cloudy and humid;79;73;S;6;81%;9%;3

Toronto, Canada;Windy with sunshine;77;68;Showers around;73;59;NNW;8;73%;94%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Humid and not as hot;87;75;Mostly sunny, nice;84;72;N;9;63%;5%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning sunny, windy;86;71;A shower in the a.m.;84;68;W;9;63%;57%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A shower in the p.m.;66;37;Mostly sunny;59;33;E;7;59%;2%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;66;56;Partly sunny;68;54;SE;4;62%;18%;4

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, nice;78;60;A thunderstorm;79;59;WNW;6;62%;63%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Hot;93;76;Very hot;97;76;SW;5;59%;72%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, warm;78;49;A shower and t-storm;72;55;W;7;85%;86%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, warm;79;58;A shower and t-storm;74;58;WSW;7;80%;71%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny;57;47;Windy;59;55;NNW;24;66%;60%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;84;77;A t-storm or two;85;76;SSW;6;85%;79%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny;89;58;Plenty of sun;80;58;NE;4;35%;7%;6

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-09-14 18:00 GMT+08:00

