Job prospects in Taiwan’s manufacturing sector expected to be positive in 4th quarter

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The employment situation for the fourth quarter looks positive for the manufacturing sector, but the opposite is true for leisure, hotels, and restaurants, ManpowerGroup Taiwan said Tuesday (Sept. 14).

The island country has done reasonably well in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, with exports of mostly electronic products booming, though domestic consumption, travel, and restaurants have suffered under indoor dining bans and closures of tourist sites, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

The Taiwan section of ManpowerGroup’s global survey of employment prospects for October-December 2021 was based on interviews with 1,030 employers. The overall index stood at 21%, 2% lower than for the previous quarter but 2% higher than for the final quarter of 2020.

Looking at various sectors of the economy, manufacturing led the way with 30%, with engineering and construction following at 26% and transportation, logistics, and communication finishing in third place with 24%. The last sector saw a jump of 17% compared to the last quarter of 2020, mainly because the public has cut down on going out during the pandemic, which has resulted in surging success for online purchases and for delivery services, the survey said.