Acting Polish rep suggests Taiwan join 'Three Seas Initiative' to boost Central European relations

Bartosz Rys says nations with same values as EU can apply to join

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/14 17:20
Acting head of Polish Office in Taipei Bartosz Rys.

Acting head of Polish Office in Taipei Bartosz Rys. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Bartosz Rys, the acting head of the Polish Office in Taipei, suggested that Taiwan can further bolster cooperation with Poland and countries bordering the Adriatic, Baltic, and Black seas in trade, infrastructure, and energy by participating in the "Three Seas Initiative."

Rys pointed out that Taiwan is a “vibrant democracy with a booming economy” and is the leading semiconductor manufacturer in the world. For Poland and regional countries, this makes Taiwan an ideal partner in trade and business, technology, culture, and education, CNA cited the acting head as saying.

Following Lithuania’s announcement of its plan to establish a representative office in Taiwan, the Polish office in Taipei immediately welcomed the move, saying it would enhance the East Asian nation’s status and visibility in Central and Eastern Europe.

Rys said that Taiwan can increase cooperation with Poland and neighboring countries by joining the “Three Seas Initiative." As Poland is located in Central Europe and has a large domestic market and a massive skilled labor force, it is the perfect base for Taiwanese companies interested in transferring production lines or operations to Europe, he said.

Additionally, Poland has spared no effort to promote the development of the electric vehicle (EV) industry in recent years, and it is now the largest producer of EV batteries in Europe. The two countries, therefore, have much room for cooperation in relevant fields, Rys said.

In order to deepen economic connections and address geopolitical issues in Central Europe, Polish President Andrzej Duda and then Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic launched the "Three Seas Initiative" in 2015. Bartosz Rys mentioned that countries or companies that share basic values and principles with the EU can apply to join or establish partnerships with member states for certain projects.

The organization’s 12 members include Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia.
Taiwan
Poland
Three Seas Initiative
Central Europe
Bartosz Rys

