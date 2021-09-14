Booking.com recommends 3 cycling routes in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Cycling is one of the best ways for people in Taiwan to explore the country’s outdoor attractions up close at a time when overseas traveling is restricted by COVID-19, according to Booking.com, which has also recommended three cycling routes.

According to the hotel booking site, 52% of travelers in Taiwan say they would like to plan a future journey that can be carried out without taking public transportation and that 70% of them would like to avoid popular tourist attractions, CNA reported.

Under this trend, cycling has become the best option for travelers who like to explore the outdoors, said Booking.com, which has presented three modes of travel that involve cycling and offered tips for each mode.

For cycling enthusiasts, riding a bike throughout the journey is the most satisfying option, Booking.com said, suggesting that people embarking on such trips pack lightly. The hotel booking site said that half of Taiwan travelers agree that cycling exclusively is the best way to explore local scenery.

Meanwhile, mixing driving with cycling is a newer form of highway travel, and all it takes is a roof rack, the site said. It added that this way of traveling allows people to switch to cycling mode in locales they feel like exploring.

Renting a bicycle after arriving by train or another form of public transportation is also an option, Booking.com said, calling it a convenient way for travelers to explore nearby attractions according to their own pace and enjoy the pleasure of cycling.

The booking site has also recommended a trio of cycling routes. First is the Dongshan River Bikeway in Yilan County's Dongshan Township. The flat 24-kilometer bikeway that goes along the Dongshan River is family-friendly and offers scenic riverside views.

The booking site also recommended the 30-km Sun Moon Lake Bikeway in Yuchi Township, Nantou County. It pointed out the bike path has been selected as one of 10 most beautiful bikeways in the world by CNN’s travel site CNNgo.

The third route Booking.com recommended is the Dapeng Bay Bikeway, which is 12 km long and goes along the lagoon. The bike path takes cyclists through a man-made wetland and fishing villages, offering panoramic views of the magnificent lagoon.