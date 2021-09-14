Hong Kong-based EdTech Company Preface Sees 500% YoY Surge in Revenue, Overcoming Impact of Pandemic

Series A Funding Completed to Fuel Growth in Coding Education Company Aims to Cultivate Future Global Talents, Build Coding as Universal Language
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 14 September 2021 - Preface, the Hong Kong-based EdTech company, has announced the completion of its Series A funding from prominent investor Sunlink Holdings (H.K.) Limited. Preface aims to tackle the issues raised by Hong Kong's traditional education model, cultivate future global talents and promote coding as the world's universal language, facilitating Hong Kong to strengthen its connection with the world.
Tommie Lo (
front row, second left), Founder and CEO of Preface, and the Management Team
The global EdTech industry is worth more than US$100 billion. It is expected that the number of people learning coding in Hong Kong will reach one million in the coming five years
Tommie Lo, Founder and CEO of Preface, said: "Coding is the foundation for all kinds of modern technology and will become the universal language of the future. Trusted by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and UNESCO in the provision of programming education, Preface offers award-winning programming curricula to global academia and leading multinational corporations. Through the high-mobility classroom model we are initiating, coding education has been rapidly popularising in Hong Kong. Our goal is to equip future talents in Hong Kong and around the world with this key language."
"We are very excited to support Preface in its Series A round of funding. In the digital transformation era, education has become one of the fastest-changing landscapes and we see enormous potential for the business. We trust that a forward-looking company like Preface can revolutionise the education industry through their innovative approach," said Angus Chan, COO and CFO of Sunlink Holdings (H.K.) Limited.
With the digitisation of society, cultivating global coding talents has become the responsibility of education
A study[2] indicates that over 64% of international companies and 51% of small and medium-sized enterprises in Hong Kong have encountered difficulties in hiring innovative and technological talents. Nearly 80% of Hong Kong companies need to strengthen the development of artificial intelligence (AI) and related professional knowledge for their employees, showing that there is significant demand for training courses.
As the first Asian teaching platform to win an award at "EdTech Summit in Europe", the world's largest education process programme, Preface Coding by Preface is committed to nurturing talents and cooperating with universities around the world, such as MIT and the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). Preface has also designed official coding courses for
Decentralised Classroom – solving issues raised by the traditional education model and fuelling innovation technology
The traditional education model is limited in its approach. Hong Kong, for example, is still using the "one-to-many" classroom design that is an
Preface will use the latest round of funding to further develop its business in major cities including Hong Kong, Tokyo and London, with a determination to popularise coding knowledge and make it a
About Preface
Founded with a vision that personalised education is for all, EdTech company Preface is committed to liberate knowledge and promote coding as the future's universal language. As an award-winning coding education
About Preface Coding
Preface Coding by Preface specialises in delivering personalised coding courses
About Preface Coffee & Wine
Preface Coffee & Wine by Preface is an F&B and lifestyle concept space that brings together a quality coffee and wine store with a free learning space, where customers can enjoy quality food and beverages and learn about
