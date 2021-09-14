Alexa
President wants Taiwan to join global space industry supply chain

Next 10 years will be crucial for efforts to return to the Moon, Tsai says

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/14 16:14
President Tsai Ing-wen visiting the National Space Organization Tuesday. 

President Tsai Ing-wen visiting the National Space Organization Tuesday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With this decade crucial for the return of humans to the Moon, Taiwan should use its advantages in the semiconductor sector to occupy a spot in the space industry supply chain, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Tuesday (Sept. 14).

She made the remark during a visit to the National Space Organization at the Hsinchu Science Park, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported. There should be a Taiwanese team for space technology that could find a niche with a strategic significance, according to the president.

Tsai mentioned the passing of a Space Development Act and the plan to invest NT$25.1 billion (US$906.62 million) in the space sector over 10 years. She also called for cooperation between government officials, the private sector, and academics to develop a local team for the manufacture of satellites and ground station equipment as soon as possible.
