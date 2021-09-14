President wants Taiwan to join global space industry supply chain

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With this decade crucial for the return of humans to the Moon, Taiwan should use its advantages in the semiconductor sector to occupy a spot in the space industry supply chain, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Tuesday (Sept. 14).

She made the remark during a visit to the National Space Organization at the Hsinchu Science Park, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported. There should be a Taiwanese team for space technology that could find a niche with a strategic significance, according to the president.

Tsai mentioned the passing of a Space Development Act and the plan to invest NT$25.1 billion (US$906.62 million) in the space sector over 10 years. She also called for cooperation between government officials, the private sector, and academics to develop a local team for the manufacture of satellites and ground station equipment as soon as possible.