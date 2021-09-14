Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

US, Japan and South Korea meet after North Korea missile test

By Deutsche Welle
2021/09/14 05:41
Diplomats from Japan, the US and South Korea have met for talks in Tokyo after the latest North Korean missile test

Diplomats from Japan, the US and South Korea have met for talks in Tokyo after the latest North Korean missile test

Senior envoys from Japan, the US and South Korea have held talks in Tokyo that focused on North Korea's missile and nuclear programs.

The meeting follows announcements from North Korean state media that tests involving a new long-range missile had been successful.

The trilateral talks involved US Special Representative for North Korea Policy Sung Kim, South Korea's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk and Japan's Director-General for Asian affairs Takehiro Funakoshi.

The diplomats spoke of the importance of close cooperation between the three countries. In opening remarks US special envoy Sung Kim said: "The recent developments in the DPRK are a reminder of the importance of close communication and cooperation from the three countries,"

Fears of a 'new threat'

There are concerns among Japanese officials that Pyongyang's latest test represents a new threat in the region.

On Monday, state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) described the missile as a "strategic weapon of great significance." According to the news agency the missile has the capability to strike targets 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) away.

Its not yet clear how close North Korea is to being able to arm a missile with a nuclear warhead.

In March the reclusive state test fired two short-range ballistic missiles. The US did not express any particular concern in that instance and put it down to regular testing.

Following this latest test the Biden administration indicated that it is still willing to engage with Pyongyang.

kb/rc (AP, Reuters)

Updated : 2021-09-14 16:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Taiwan to experience rain, winds from Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan to experience rain, winds from Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car
Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Yilan, Hualien, Taitung announce office, school closures ahead of Typhoon Chanthu
Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Yilan, Hualien, Taitung announce office, school closures ahead of Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan confirms 3 new local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 3 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces Sunday office and school closures for Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan announces Sunday office and school closures for Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwanese man accused of spreading '50 new COVID cases' rumor posts bail
Taiwanese man accused of spreading '50 new COVID cases' rumor posts bail
Taiwan announces flight and rail cancelations, floodgates close as Typhoon Chanthu nears
Taiwan announces flight and rail cancelations, floodgates close as Typhoon Chanthu nears
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29