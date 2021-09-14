Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s TSMC expected to build facility in Kaohsiung

New fab expected to produce 7-nm, 6-nm process chips

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/14 15:39
TSMC logo (Reuters photo)

TSMC logo (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is planning to build an advanced fab in the southern city of Kaohsiung.

The TSMC facility is expected to produce 7-nm and 6-nm chips, which are currently used for mobile, computing, and graphics processors for AMD, Nvidia, and MediaTek, sources told Nikkei. Construction could start as soon as next year, although the facility will not be up and running until 2023 or 2024, sources said.

Nikkei said the new Kaohsiung fab will help meet an increase in demand due to outsourcing orders from Intel, in addition to new clients such as Tesla, Amazon, and Google.

TSMC currently produces its most advanced 7-nm chips at its facility in central Taichung. Sources told the outlet that even though new equipment is being installed at the plant, they are running out of room, hence the need to find another location to build extra capacity.

The world’s largest contract chipmaker told Nikkei that it views Taiwan as its main expansion hub.

Last week, the Economic Daily News reported that TSMC was planning to build a 7-nm fab in Kaohsiung’s Linyuan District. The report said that TSMC is looking at a 169.5-hectare plot of land that used to be a CPC Corp. Taiwan naphtha cracking complex.
TSMC
TSMC Kaohsiung
TSMC 7nm Kaohsiung

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s TSMC to sell US$1 billion bond for production expansion
Taiwan’s TSMC to sell US$1 billion bond for production expansion
2021/09/13 12:15
Taiwan’s TSMC considers Kaohsiung expansion
Taiwan’s TSMC considers Kaohsiung expansion
2021/09/08 13:52
Taiwan’s TSMC named No. 6 brand of the future ahead of Samsung
Taiwan’s TSMC named No. 6 brand of the future ahead of Samsung
2021/09/07 17:47
Chip prices likely to increase into 2022
Chip prices likely to increase into 2022
2021/09/07 17:10
Taiwan’s TSMC stock price hits new 6-month high, price target now eclipses NT$1,000
Taiwan’s TSMC stock price hits new 6-month high, price target now eclipses NT$1,000
2021/09/06 16:22

Updated : 2021-09-14 16:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Taiwan to experience rain, winds from Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan to experience rain, winds from Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car
Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Yilan, Hualien, Taitung announce office, school closures ahead of Typhoon Chanthu
Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Yilan, Hualien, Taitung announce office, school closures ahead of Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan confirms 3 new local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 3 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces Sunday office and school closures for Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan announces Sunday office and school closures for Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwanese man accused of spreading '50 new COVID cases' rumor posts bail
Taiwanese man accused of spreading '50 new COVID cases' rumor posts bail
Taiwan announces flight and rail cancelations, floodgates close as Typhoon Chanthu nears
Taiwan announces flight and rail cancelations, floodgates close as Typhoon Chanthu nears
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29