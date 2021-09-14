Lawyers volunteer services to families seeking relief for deaths following COVID jab

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang legislators Johnny Chiang (江啟臣), Wu I-ding (吳怡玎), and Lin Szu-ming (林思銘) joined attorneys Hung Chia-hung (洪嘉宏) and Chen Yu-chi (陳昱錡) at a press conference to announce a free legal service created for families of those who died soon after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

Chiang said that since March, 764 people in Taiwan have died after receiving a COVID shot, yet the government has yet to give a clear answer on whether the deaths were related to the vaccination, according to CNA. “If this is not a sign of idleness, what would qualify as idleness?” he asked.

He added that it is humiliating for families of the deceased to have to apply for an official investigation conducted by the Ministry of Health and Welfare and then wait for official certification and even provide evidence before they can receive compensation.

Chiang also alleged that the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) evaluation team has never held meetings for discussions on the matter, blocking citizens from receiving relief, UDN reported.



Several lawyers have volunteered their services to vaccine injury victims' families. (CNA photo)

Lin said vaccination is not merely personal but also increases the overall vaccination rate, per CNA. He said that since everyone is working towards the goal of herd immunity, when relevant problems arise, the government should help citizens seek relief rather than let them figure it out on their own.

Wu questioned the validity of certifying deaths as being unrelated to vaccination if related tests are not carried out during autopsies. She said the government is at fault when it asks citizens for evidence when tests are not done, calling it “an act of bullying.”

Hung said that so far, 10 lawyers have joined the cause to offer free legal services and that he will continue to rally more to join, according to CNA.