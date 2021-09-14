Foreign ministry thankful for parliamentarians' support for Taiwan and Lithuania

Light display on Taipei 101 depicts flags of Taiwan and Lithuania shaking hands. Light display on Taipei 101 depicts flags of Taiwan and Lithuania shaking hands. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Monday (Sept. 13) welcomed a video statement issued by the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) and thanked member states for speaking up for Taiwan and Lithuania.

In the video, 12 legislators from Europe, Australia, and Japan urged democratic nations to be ready to provide assistance to Lithuania if China takes more retaliatory measures against the Baltic nation.

MOFA said that there has been a recent wave of support among democracies for expanded Taiwan-Lithuania relations. It pointed out that the European chapter of the Formosa Club sent messages to the EU and NATO on Aug. 25 saying Lithuania had the right to do what 15 other European nations had already done by establishing an office in Taipei.

The ministry also mentioned that on Aug. 27, 13 chairs of foreign affairs committees in 11 European countries and U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez issued a joint statement that condemned Chinese political, diplomatic, and economic pressure against Lithuania. The message followed the Baltic state's decision to establish a representative office in Taipei.

MOFA added that this year marks the 30th anniversary of Lithuania’s declaration of independence from the former Soviet Union and the 25th anniversary of Taiwan’s first direct presidential election. The two countries are emerging democracies that have each experienced dictatorships, the ministry said, adding that both are “well aware” of how precious the values of democracy, freedom, human rights, and the rule of law are.

The agreement to mutually establish representative offices is of great significance, MOFA said, adding that in the face of Beijing’s intimidation, Taiwan’s determination to expand relations with Lithuania will not change.

The foreign ministry said that in the future, it will continue to cooperate with like-minded countries including European nations, the U.S., Japan, and Australia, and make every effort to consolidate the global democratic community.