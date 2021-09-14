Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases, no deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (Sept. 14) reported two new local COVID-19 cases.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced five new coronavirus cases, including three imported and two local. The CECC did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 839.

Local cases

The two local cases reported Tuesday include a man in his 30s, case No. 16,204, and a girl under the age of 5, case No. 16,205. They are both family members living in the same household.

After being listed as contacts of the kindergarten cluster infection, they entered quarantine on Sept. 6. On Sept. 12, case No. 16,204 developed a fever and other symptoms.

The health department arranged for both to undergo testing and they were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sept. 14. The health department is now conducting an epidemiological investigation and carrying out contact tracing.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the three imported cases reported on Tuesday include one man and two women between the ages of 30 and 60. Between Aug. 20 and Sept. 1, they entered Taiwan from Cambodia ( case No. 16,206), the U.S. (case No. 16,207), and Indonesia (case No. 16,208).

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 3,028,468 COVID tests, with 3,011,399 coming back negative. Out of the 16,098 confirmed cases, 1,474 were imported, 14,570 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 110 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 839 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 829 deaths from local infections, 411 were in New Taipei; 318 in Taipei; 28 in Keelung; 26 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Taitung County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Nantou County, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County. The 10 other deaths were imported cases.