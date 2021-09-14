Taiwan’s National Development Council to lead delegation's Europe trip

Kung Ming-hsin, minister of the National Development Council, will lead a delegation group to tour Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Lithuania. Kung Ming-hsin, minister of the National Development Council, will lead a delegation group to tour Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Lithuania. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Development Council (NDC) will be leading a team of about 65 delegates on a tour through Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Lithuania, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced in its routine press conference on Tuesday (Sept. 14).

Remus Chen (陳立國), director-general of MOFA’s Department of European Affairs, said a group of 65 delegates consisting of government officials and key industry representatives, led by NDC Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫), will travel from Oct. 20-30 to assess potential investment and cooperation opportunities in the three countries. The key industries Chen mentioned include information, communication, precision mechanics, and electric vehicles.

NDC Department of Overall Planning Director-General Chang Hui-chuan (張惠娟) said the trip has been co-planned by the NDC, MOFA, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), and the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) to meet Taiwan’s international strategic needs. The trip also reflects Taiwan’s growing friendship with Central and Eastern European countries.

Chang added that the ministries also took into consideration the relevant infrastructures of Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Lithuania as well as their intended paths in economic and international development cooperation. The focus of potential investments will be on smart machines and smart cities, digital economy and entrepreneurship, and biotechnology.

According to Chang, as Taiwan is more experienced in some of these industries, one main purpose for this NDC trip will also be to explore how Taiwan may share the knowledge to help its business partners.

Currently, Taiwan’s foreign representative offices are still coordinating the junket with local entities in Europe, while the NDC, MOFA, MOEA, and MOST will continue to negotiate and discuss their ideas for it, said Chang.

Chen also assured the public that relevant departments are in touch with the Central Epidemic Command Center and the Ministry of Health and Welfare to ensure everyone travels safely during the COVID-19 pandemic. A Centers for Disease Control quarantine officer will travel with the group in October.