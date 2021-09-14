Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan researchers develop breakthrough breast cancer treatment technique

New technique can erode tumor in just half an hour

  140
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/14 14:02
Scar tissue from a breast cancer operation. （Healthnews photo）

Scar tissue from a breast cancer operation. （Healthnews photo）

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new system developed by researchers at Taiwan's National Health Research Institutes (NHRI) for breast cancer treatment with reduced side effects was announced on Monday (Sept. 13).

The system reduces skin burns, leaves no scars, and causes few other adverse side effects for patients, according to a CNA report.

A ring-shaped high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) transducer is used to erode tumor tissues. The innovative HIFU system is non-invasive and requires no additional surgery.

Chen Gin-shin (陳景欣), who heads a research team at NHRI, said other HIFU systems are slower and often cause skin burns. Even though HIFU procedures have become a popular choice in recent years, the NHRI said roughly 30-40% of patients risk musculoskeletal or heart burns when undergoing the therapy.

Removing a 3-5-cm tumor using conventional HIFU techniques can take up to two hours, but the NHRI's procedure can erode a 5-cm tumor in just 30 minutes, he added.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in Taiwan, the institution said. While there are many treatment options available, breast cancer patients often suffer from a risk of complications. These include high re-excision rates, post-surgery breast reconstruction, and a variety of side effects from radiation and chemotherapy, per CNA.

Liang Kung-yee (梁賡義), who heads the NHRI, said the institution is looking for partners to assist with technology transfer so that its prototype system can become widely available to cancer patients.
cancer research
breast cancer
death
side effects
technology

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Foxconn expands activities in Mexico
Taiwan’s Foxconn expands activities in Mexico
2021/09/11 13:39
Taiwan township to hold funeral for giant cherry tree
Taiwan township to hold funeral for giant cherry tree
2021/09/09 19:15
Taiwan’s Foxconn Group emphasizes importance of semiconductor plant
Taiwan’s Foxconn Group emphasizes importance of semiconductor plant
2021/09/09 17:50
Taiwan court upholds life sentence in Huashan Grassland murder
Taiwan court upholds life sentence in Huashan Grassland murder
2021/09/08 19:38
Researchers concerned over possible link between COVID and Alzheimer's disease
Researchers concerned over possible link between COVID and Alzheimer's disease
2021/09/02 17:40

Updated : 2021-09-14 14:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Taiwan to experience rain, winds from Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan to experience rain, winds from Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car
Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Yilan, Hualien, Taitung announce office, school closures ahead of Typhoon Chanthu
Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Yilan, Hualien, Taitung announce office, school closures ahead of Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan confirms 3 new local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 3 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces Sunday office and school closures for Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan announces Sunday office and school closures for Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwanese man accused of spreading '50 new COVID cases' rumor posts bail
Taiwanese man accused of spreading '50 new COVID cases' rumor posts bail
Taiwan announces flight and rail cancelations, floodgates close as Typhoon Chanthu nears
Taiwan announces flight and rail cancelations, floodgates close as Typhoon Chanthu nears
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29