Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Military Police armored vehicles protect Taipei telecom center during night-time drill

Han Kuang 37 exercises simulate defense against Chinese attack

  168
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/14 13:55
Clouded Leopard armored vehicles rumbling through the streets of Taipei early Tuesday morning. 

Clouded Leopard armored vehicles rumbling through the streets of Taipei early Tuesday morning.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Military Police sent Clouded Leopard armored vehicles rolling through the streets of Taipei City early Tuesday (Sept. 14) morning, simulating the defense of a telecommunication center against a Chinese attack.

The unusual sight formed part of a range of drills on the second day of the nationwide Han Kuang 37 exercises, CNA reported. Around the same time, near the east coast, tanks and armored vehicles moved to protect a military airport near Hualien City. One of the key features of the annual maneuvers was to have aircraft and ships leave their airports and harbors as quickly as possible to find safety on the east coast.

The drills in the Taipei neighborhood of Shipai were based on the premise that the enemy would attack a Chunghwa Telecom center in order to paralyze telephone communications around the capital. Defense officials said that during a war, the enemy would not only seek to destroy airports and bridges but also try and disrupt telecommunications to make resistance to the invasion more difficult.

A number of Taiwanese-made eight-wheel Clouded Leopard vehicles moved in from a Military Police base in the Dazhi area between midnight and 1 a.m. Tuesday. Police were on hand at the early hour to direct the flow of traffic at intersections, CNA reported.
Han Kuang 37
Han Kuang
Han Kuang military drills
Military Police
Clouded Leopard armored vehicle
telecommunications
Chunghwa Telecom

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan kicks off annual Han Kuang exercise
Taiwan kicks off annual Han Kuang exercise
2021/09/13 15:44
Taiwan-made drones to be deployed in upcoming Han Kuang exercise
Taiwan-made drones to be deployed in upcoming Han Kuang exercise
2021/09/08 14:30
Taiwan Air Force conducts rehearsal drill ahead of Han Kuang exercise
Taiwan Air Force conducts rehearsal drill ahead of Han Kuang exercise
2021/09/06 14:58
Taiwan F-16 dips nose-forward into ditch
Taiwan F-16 dips nose-forward into ditch
2021/08/31 10:50
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom invests in Google's undersea cable project
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom invests in Google's undersea cable project
2021/08/16 21:01

Updated : 2021-09-14 14:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Taiwan to experience rain, winds from Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan to experience rain, winds from Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car
Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Yilan, Hualien, Taitung announce office, school closures ahead of Typhoon Chanthu
Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Yilan, Hualien, Taitung announce office, school closures ahead of Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan confirms 3 new local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 3 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces Sunday office and school closures for Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan announces Sunday office and school closures for Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan announces flight and rail cancelations, floodgates close as Typhoon Chanthu nears
Taiwan announces flight and rail cancelations, floodgates close as Typhoon Chanthu nears
Taiwanese man accused of spreading '50 new COVID cases' rumor posts bail
Taiwanese man accused of spreading '50 new COVID cases' rumor posts bail
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29