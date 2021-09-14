Senior Drivers Score $50 eCapitaVouchers On Top of One Month Free Car Insurance with DirectAsia

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 14 September 2021 - As Singapore continues to face an ageing population, car owners continue to drive regularly even in their post-retirement golden years. In order to allow senior drivers to continue enjoying driving in their later years without paying an exorbitant amount in premiums, Singapore's leading online insurer, DirectAsia, will be giving one-month free car insurance for all new customers aged between 56 and 70 years old covered under the annual car insurance policies except SOS Car Insurance. To further encourage seniors to get covered, DirectAsia will also be throwing in $50 worth of eCapitaVouchers for all senior drivers.









The Golden Years promotion will run from 14 September 2021 until further notice. Till then, all new DirectAsia customers who fall between the eligible age category will be able to redeem their discount for their annual premium and receive $50 worth of eCapitaVouchers which can be used in all CapitaLand malls. The vehicle to be insured under this promotion should not be insured by any other policy by DirectAsia, and the qualifying car insurance policy has to be incepted within 60 days of purchase. This limited-time promotion is only applicable to Singapore citizens and the insured individual has to be the main driver of the vehicle.

Extra Benefits and Less Cost for Seniors





Other than a free month of car insurance and cash vouchers for senior drivers between the age of 56 and 70, there are other ways you can save on car insurance premiums with DirectAsia as well, such as being a safe driver.

Safe drivers should be rewarded with lower car insurance premiums. With DirectAsia's No-Claim-Discount (NCD) 60, drivers who have maintained NCD 50 for the last five consecutive years will be promoted to NCD60 and be eligible for an additional 10% discount on their car insurance base premium. Simply get a quote online to find out if you are eligible for this discount.

Customise Your Car Insurance with DirectAsia

Other than preventing drivers from additional income loss during accidents, car insurance plans should also be able to protect you from paying out of your own pocket for other possible mishaps such as theft of vehicle or vehicle breakdown. Whether you are a budget-conscious driver, one who prefers comprehensive coverage for complete peace of mind on the road, or a senior driver who drives regularly, DirectAsia's customer service team will find you a suitable plan.

Car insurances at DirectAsia are highly customisable and you can easily find a plan that fits your needs and budget. If you prefer to have additional protection, simply opt for the optional benefits which include Breakdown Assistance, NCD Protector Plus and Compensation for Loss of Use.

Reach out to DirectAsia to find out more about the Golden Years promotion for senior drivers' car insurance here.

About DirectAsia Singapore

DirectAsia, a subsidiary of the Hiscox Group, was launched in Singapore in 2010 with the goal of changing the face of insurance in Asia. The industry leader places its customers at the forefront and seeks to make insurance less complex by offering quick, convenient and transparent online insurance policies that are jargon-free. For more information, please visit https://www.directasia.com/.





