Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Australian home prices jump record 6.7% in Q2

By REUTERS
2021/09/14 12:08
New homes line a street in the Sydney suburb of Moorebank in Australia, May 26, 2017. Picture taken May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

New homes line a street in the Sydney suburb of Moorebank in Australia, May 26, 2017. Picture taken May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Prices for Australian residential properties in the major cities climbed a record 6.7% in the June quarter versus the previous quarter amid super-low borrowing costs and strong demand for work-at-home property.

Data out on Tuesday from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed gains across the country, led by an 8.2% jump in Canberra and an 8.1% rise in Sydney, while Melbourne grew 6.1%.

Prices were up a steep 16.8% on the same quarter of last year. The total value of Australia's 10.7 million residential dwellings rose by a record A$596.4 billion ($439.37 billion) in the June quarter, to stand at A$8.9 trillion.

Updated : 2021-09-14 13:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Taiwan to experience rain, winds from Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan to experience rain, winds from Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car
Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Yilan, Hualien, Taitung announce office, school closures ahead of Typhoon Chanthu
Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Yilan, Hualien, Taitung announce office, school closures ahead of Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan confirms 3 new local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 3 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces Sunday office and school closures for Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan announces Sunday office and school closures for Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan announces flight and rail cancelations, floodgates close as Typhoon Chanthu nears
Taiwan announces flight and rail cancelations, floodgates close as Typhoon Chanthu nears
Taiwanese man accused of spreading '50 new COVID cases' rumor posts bail
Taiwanese man accused of spreading '50 new COVID cases' rumor posts bail
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29