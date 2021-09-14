Alexa
Taiwan speeding up modernization of pig farms in wake of ASF fears

Country takes further step to restrict use of food waste at hog farms

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/14 12:36
Pig farm in Kaohsiung.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is tightening the rules for feeding pigs with kitchen waste in order to prevent an African swine fever (ASF) outbreak that could jeopardize the country’s sizable pork industry.

Only farms with at least 200 hogs will be allowed to use food waste-based feed because such farms have the capacity to run three-stage sewage processing facilities, according to Huang Chin-cheng (黃金城), deputy minister of the Council of Agriculture.

The change to the relevant regulations is expected to go into effect in October as the country gears up to adopt advanced, modern husbandry practices, reported CNA.

There are currently 676 certified farms permitted to feed pigs reheated leftovers. The new measure will lead to a reduction of such farms to 403 that are equipped with the required sewage management facilities.

The move comes after Taiwan was catapulted into high alert following the discovery of smuggled meat products from Vietnam found to be infected with ASF. The disease does not affect humans but would deal a heavy blow to businesses and threaten the country’s pork exports.

Taiwan banned the use of leftovers at pig farms throughout September to reduce the likelihood of ASF spreading and warned against dumping such waste illegally, with violators facing a hefty fine of up to NT$15 million (US$541,438). To date, no signs of an ASF outbreak have been reported at local swine breeding sites.
