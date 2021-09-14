Taiwanese airlines join other Asian carriers in committing to net zero emissions by 2050

A China Airlines plane seen on a runway in Taiwan. A China Airlines plane seen on a runway in Taiwan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s China Airlines and EVA Airways have joined with 12 other regional carriers to commit to reaching zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Members of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) made the announcement on Monday (Sept. 13) and called for a major effort to develop sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), according to a report by Flight Global.

AAPA director general Subhas Menon announced the commitment during a media roundtable with journalists in Kuala Lumpur, where the organization is headquartered. He stressed AAPA’s goal is more ambitious than existing industry commitments, which aim to only halve emissions by 2050.

“The Asia Pacific region will constitute some 40% of global SAF demand, but production and supply facilities in the region are lacking,” Menon said.

“Allocation of sufficient resources to convert feedstock, like municipal or agricultural waste, waste oils from food production, and other biomass for the production of SAF will make a critical difference,” he continued.

AAPA is to serve as a common forum for members to articulate their views on matters of common interest, foster close cooperation, and bring about an atmosphere conducive to stimulating the travel and tourism industry.

AAPA was founded in 1966 by China Airlines, Philippine Airlines, Korean Air, and Malaysian Airlines, and is the most representative civil aviation association in the region. China Airlines hosted the organization’s 2017 Association of Asia Pacific Airlines Assembly of Presidents at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Taipei.

Today, AAPA comprises 14 Asia-Pacific carriers. According to a statement made at the latest media roundtable, Korean Air has departed the association, while Asiana Airlines, which Korean Air is in the process of acquiring, is technically still a member.