Taiwan's Golden Pin Design Award announces Design Mark winners

A total of 627 design projects received Golden Pin Design Mark

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/14 11:13
"Golden Pin Design Award" announced 2021 Golden Pin Design Mark winners. (TDRI photo)



TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's major design competition, the "Golden Pin Design Award" (GPDA), a competition for Asian designers since 1981, announced on Thursday (Sept. 9) the winners of the 2021 Golden Pin Design Mark.

The contest received a total of 2,706 entries from 17 countries, according to the official website. 627 designers from Taiwan, Macau, Singapore, and other countries were presented with the Golden Pin Design Mark after the second round of selection, which was carried out online.

Taiwan's 2021 Yuguang Island Art Festival theme of "Dwelling on the Island," was honored in the Integration Design category. The festival showcased large-scale installations from 13 artists and was located on a beach in Tainan's Anping District.

Organizers aimed to soothe visitors with exhibitions, performances, and outdoor dining experiences. In order to achieve that effect, they chose works centered on natural elements, such as woods, sunsets, and beaches.

Produced by Grass Jelly Studio, the music video "One after another," performed by 2021 Golden Melody Awards Best Female Mandarin Singer Hebe Tien (田馥甄), received a prize in the Communication Design category.

Taiwan's product design project "re-PET Bag," run by the brand Dot Design, used recycled fabrics, buttons, and threads as materials to make a bag featuring embossed patterns in an environment-friendly way.

The grand prize — the Best Design Award — was decided on Monday (Sept. 13), but will not be publicly announced until the award ceremony in December. For more information, please visit the website.

Taiwan's Golden Pin Design Award announces Design Mark winners(Yuguang Island Art Festival photo)

Taiwan's Golden Pin Design Award announces Design Mark winners
"One, after Another" (Taiwan Design Research Institute photo)

Taiwan's Golden Pin Design Award announces Design Mark winners
"re-PET Bag" (Taiwan Design Research Institute photo)
Updated : 2021-09-14 13:03 GMT+08:00

