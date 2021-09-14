Alexa
Taiwan president affirms Han Kuang military exercise importance

President Tsai says annual wargames testament to nation's commitment to self-defense

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/14 09:39
Troops decontaminating vehicles as part of biological warfare drill. 

Troops decontaminating vehicles as part of biological warfare drill.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Monday (Sept. 13) stressed the importance of the Han Kuang military exercise by saying the annual drills test soldiers’ training and demonstrate Taiwan's commitment to self-defense.

Tsai pointed out in a Facebook post that every year, soldiers from all branches of the military conduct exercises that reflect wartime conditions. From defending the nation’s airspace and maritime borders to protecting the main island of Taiwan, there is no time for a break, she said.

The president said that this year's exercises will last until September 17 and that the military has taken necessary epidemic prevention measures while conducting the drills. Tsai said that the first day focused on the preservation of combat strength as well as medical drills simulating biological warfare attacks.

Soldiers practiced decontaminating personnel, vehicles, and equipment and carried out injury classification, treatment, and emergency evacuations. “Such drills constitute a solid foundation for national security,” Tsai said.

The president mentioned that in the following days, there will be jet fighter takeoff and landing drills, joint anti-landing target practice, and urban warfare exercises. "This is a test of military training, and it is also a time for Taiwan to show the world its determination to protect the homeland,” she added.
