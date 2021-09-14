Alexa
Chinese electronic warfare turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

PLAAF planes have been tracked in zone for 11 consecutive days

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/14 08:52
Chinese Y-8 EW. (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 EW. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military plane entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday morning (Sept. 13), marking the 12th intrusion this month.

A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). Electronic warfare aircraft are used to degrade the effectiveness of enemy radar and radio systems through radar jamming and other methods.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLAAF plane.

Yesterday’s incursion marks the 11th consecutive day Chinese planes have flown into Taiwan’s identification zone. Beijing has sent a mix of spotter planes, fighter jets, and bombers into the zone every day this month except for Sept. 2.

Since September of last year, Beijing has stepped up gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

According to MND data, Chinese aircraft were tracked in Taiwan’s ADIZ 14 times in August, 14 times in July, 10 times in June, 18 times in May, 22 times in April, 18 times in March, 17 times in February, and 27 times in January. Last year, they were observed 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October.
Flight path of Chinese Y-8 EW on Sept. 13. (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND
Shaanxi Y-8 EW

Updated : 2021-09-14 09:30 GMT+08:00

