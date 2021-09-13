Alexa
DW launches shortwave radio service for Afghanistan

By Deutsche Welle
2021/09/13 13:46
Deutsche Welle is launching a shortwave radio service for listeners in Afghanistan. The daily programs will be in both regional languages Dari and Pashto.

"In Afghanistan, media diversity and free access to independent information are under acute threat," said Director General of DW Peter Limbourg. "DW has an experienced and skilled editorial team for the region which will contribute to providing better information to the people of Afghanistan with a shortwave radio service in Dari and Pashto, in addition to our online and social media offerings."

The programs will broadcast daily for 30 minutes over the 15230 kHZ and 15390 kHZ frequencies at 14:00 UTC in Dari and at 14:30 UTC in Pashto.

Director of Programs for Asia Debarati Guha said the focus of the programs will be on peace, civil society and gender and human rights issues.

"With the new shortwave program, we are also well prepared in case the internet is shut down or restricted in Afghanistan," she said. "DW will not abandon the people there and will continue to provide them with balanced information."

