Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.6 earthquake rocked central Taiwan at 6:41 p.m. on Monday evening (Sept. 13), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 40.9 kilometers east-northeast of Nantou County Hall at a focal depth of 46.9 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7 that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Nantou County, Taichung City, Changhua County, Hualien County, and Yilan County. An intensity level of 3 was recorded in Miaoli County, Yunlin County, Hsinchu County, Chaiyi County, and Taitung County.

A level 2 intensity was felt in Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, New Taipei City, Chiayi City, Kaohsiung City, Taipei City, and Tainan City. A lesser intensity of 1 was detected in Penghu County, Pingtung County, and Lienchiang County.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.