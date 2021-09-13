Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinations for students aged 12-17 start Sept. 23

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Sept. 12) announced that its first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines will be provided to children between the ages of 12 and 17 starting Sept. 23.

During a press conference Monday afternoon, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) stated that inoculations with the BioNTech jab will begin at schools on Sept. 23 for students ages 12 to 17. However, Chen said that parents also have the option of registering their children in that age group to receive the shots outside of their schools.

According to Chen, registration to receive a shot outside of school begins on Sept. 14. Parents wishing to register their children for vaccination elsewhere must do so by visiting the 1922.gov.tw website between 10 a.m. Sept. 14 and 12 p.m. on Sept. 17.

The ninth round of vaccinations, which will include the BioNTech jab, will start on Sept. 25 and include adults aged 18 to 22, 65 and older, and anyone 40 or older who is in the ninth vaccination priority group. People in these eligible groups can register through the online reservation system between 10 a.m. on Sept. 20 and 12 p.m. on Sept. 22.