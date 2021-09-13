Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinations for students aged 12-17 start Sept. 23

Parents can register children 12 and up starting Sept. 14

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/13 18:52
Students in Kinmen receiving flu shots. 

Students in Kinmen receiving flu shots.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Sept. 12) announced that its first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines will be provided to children between the ages of 12 and 17 starting Sept. 23.

During a press conference Monday afternoon, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) stated that inoculations with the BioNTech jab will begin at schools on Sept. 23 for students ages 12 to 17. However, Chen said that parents also have the option of registering their children in that age group to receive the shots outside of their schools.

According to Chen, registration to receive a shot outside of school begins on Sept. 14. Parents wishing to register their children for vaccination elsewhere must do so by visiting the 1922.gov.tw website between 10 a.m. Sept. 14 and 12 p.m. on Sept. 17.

The ninth round of vaccinations, which will include the BioNTech jab, will start on Sept. 25 and include adults aged 18 to 22, 65 and older, and anyone 40 or older who is in the ninth vaccination priority group. People in these eligible groups can register through the online reservation system between 10 a.m. on Sept. 20 and 12 p.m. on Sept. 22.
student vaccinations
child vaccinations
school vaccinations
BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
Pfizer vaccine
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
BioNTech vaccine
BNT vaccine

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan to begin administering Pfizer-BNT vaccine on Sept. 25
Taiwan to begin administering Pfizer-BNT vaccine on Sept. 25
2021/09/12 14:57
Taiwan will begin to administer BNT vaccine to high school students from Sept. 23
Taiwan will begin to administer BNT vaccine to high school students from Sept. 23
2021/09/05 18:57
Taiwan reports its 1st imported case of Mu COVID variant
Taiwan reports its 1st imported case of Mu COVID variant
2021/09/03 10:53
Taiwan reports 1st imported breakthrough case vaccinated with Sputnik V
Taiwan reports 1st imported breakthrough case vaccinated with Sputnik V
2021/09/02 15:50
932,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrive in Taiwan
932,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrive in Taiwan
2021/09/02 09:50

Updated : 2021-09-13 19:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Yilan, Hualien, Taitung announce office, school closures ahead of Typhoon Chanthu
Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Yilan, Hualien, Taitung announce office, school closures ahead of Typhoon Chanthu
Update: Weather bureau expands land warning to 17 cities, counties in Taiwan
Update: Weather bureau expands land warning to 17 cities, counties in Taiwan
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Taiwan issues land warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan issues land warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan announces Sunday office and school closures for Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan announces Sunday office and school closures for Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, Delta cluster contained
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, Delta cluster contained
New Taipei construction worker, wife test positive for Delta variant
New Taipei construction worker, wife test positive for Delta variant
Taiwan announces flight and rail cancelations, floodgates close as Typhoon Chanthu nears
Taiwan announces flight and rail cancelations, floodgates close as Typhoon Chanthu nears
Taiwan cracks down on tricks to win receipt lottery
Taiwan cracks down on tricks to win receipt lottery
Taiwan to experience rain, winds from Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan to experience rain, winds from Typhoon Chanthu