Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Special exhibit showcases costumes, props from 'Seqalu: Formosa 1867'

Showcase held at Pingtung County Cultural Affairs Bureau Library will last until Oct. 24

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2021/09/13 17:53
"Seqalu" poster. (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)

"Seqalu" poster. (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The special “Seqalu” exhibit at the Pingtung County Cultural Affairs Bureau Library features a collection of stills, costumes, and props from the show “Seqalu: Formosa 1867.”

The exhibit, which was launched on Aug. 14, the same day as the show’s premiere, will last until Oct. 24 and is located on the library’s fourth floor. With permission from the Taiwan Public Television Service Foundation, the library collaborated with the Tsao Films Production Company to give the public a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the 12-episode historical series.

The showcase includes 58 stills depicting many memorable scenes from the show. It also has the costumes and accessories from the show’s characters on display.

These include the plain blue shirt worn by Tiap Moe, played by Wen Chen-ling (温貞菱), and the monocular, rifle, and map used by American Consul at Xiamen Charles Le Gendre, played by Fabio Grangeon. Paiwan clothing, weapons, and daily items were also featured.

Special exhibit showcases costumes, props from 'Seqalu: Formosa 1867'
Rifle and monocular used by actor Fabio Grangeon. (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)

By looking at the details of the items, it is evident that the costume designers and relevant consultants worked hard to accurately reflect the styles of the period and local cultures. For example, the tip of a Paiwan knife scabbard on display prominently curves up, which is unique to only southern Paiwanese villages in present-day Hengchun Township, where the show takes place.

Special exhibit showcases costumes, props from 'Seqalu: Formosa 1867'
Southern Paiwanese knife. (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)

The exhibit also includes a Paiwanese stone slate house, decorated with typical objects found in Indigenous cultures.

A special meet and greet event with some of the show's Indigenous actors and film crew was originally scheduled for Sept. 11 but has been postponed to Sept. 18.

Special exhibit showcases costumes, props from 'Seqalu: Formosa 1867'
Outside of Paiwanese stone slate house. (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)
Taiwan
Paiwan tribe
Seqalu: Formosa 1867
Pingtung County Cultural Affairs Bureau Library

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei McDonald's closes after worker tests positive for COVID
Taipei McDonald's closes after worker tests positive for COVID
2021/09/13 10:54
Chinese military spotter plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military spotter plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/09/13 09:53
Taiwan to begin administering Pfizer-BNT vaccine on Sept. 25
Taiwan to begin administering Pfizer-BNT vaccine on Sept. 25
2021/09/12 14:57
Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/09/12 12:22
Taiwan to experience rain, winds from Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan to experience rain, winds from Typhoon Chanthu
2021/09/12 10:31

Updated : 2021-09-13 19:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Yilan, Hualien, Taitung announce office, school closures ahead of Typhoon Chanthu
Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Yilan, Hualien, Taitung announce office, school closures ahead of Typhoon Chanthu
Update: Weather bureau expands land warning to 17 cities, counties in Taiwan
Update: Weather bureau expands land warning to 17 cities, counties in Taiwan
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Taiwan issues land warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan issues land warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan announces Sunday office and school closures for Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan announces Sunday office and school closures for Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, Delta cluster contained
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, Delta cluster contained
New Taipei construction worker, wife test positive for Delta variant
New Taipei construction worker, wife test positive for Delta variant
Taiwan announces flight and rail cancelations, floodgates close as Typhoon Chanthu nears
Taiwan announces flight and rail cancelations, floodgates close as Typhoon Chanthu nears
Taiwan cracks down on tricks to win receipt lottery
Taiwan cracks down on tricks to win receipt lottery
Taiwan to experience rain, winds from Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan to experience rain, winds from Typhoon Chanthu