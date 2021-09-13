Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taipei bans barbecue at riverside parks during Mid-Autumn Festival

Taipiei Mid-Autumn Festival galas can go on, but no food is allowed

  271
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/13 17:41
(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei on Monday (Sept. 13) announced that barbecues will be banned at riverside parks during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday.

Amid fears that a kindergarten cluster infection caused by the Delta variant mainly concentrated in New Taipei City's Banqiao District could spread, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) on Monday said barbecuing will be banned at the city's riverside parks during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday.

In addition, no meals are to be provided at Mid-Autumn Festival galas, and the maximum number of people at gatherings will be 80 indoors and 100 outdoors.

Ko said the blanket ban in the riverside parks was necessary because it is impossible for police to enforce all the epidemic prevention measures throughout the night. He said that events within crowd limits can still be held but emphasized that everyone must wear masks at all times.

The mayor said the city's epidemic prevention focus is not so much on barbecues themselves, but the large group gatherings they draw. Ko indicated that people can still have barbecues outdoors in some other areas, but they must maintain a proper social distance of 1.5 meters and observe other epidemic prevention regulations.

As for restaurants, they can continue to serve customers indoors, but they must use partitions or checkerboard seating, said Ko.
barbecue
BBQ
Mid-Autumn Festival
Mid Autumn Festival
riverside park
riverside parks
epidemic prevention
barbecue ban
ban on barbecues

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei will watch COVID cases for 2 days before making indoor dining decision
Taipei will watch COVID cases for 2 days before making indoor dining decision
2021/09/10 17:16
More train tickets for Mid-Autumn Festival to go on sale in Taiwan Saturday
More train tickets for Mid-Autumn Festival to go on sale in Taiwan Saturday
2021/09/07 21:02
Public Mid-Autumn Festival barbecues canceled around Taiwan amid COVID fears
Public Mid-Autumn Festival barbecues canceled around Taiwan amid COVID fears
2021/09/07 12:40
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Sept. 7-20
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Sept. 7-20
2021/09/06 17:01
Taiwan's I-Mei sends Mid-Autumn gift boxes to US, Japan as thanks for vaccine donations
Taiwan's I-Mei sends Mid-Autumn gift boxes to US, Japan as thanks for vaccine donations
2021/09/04 17:50

Updated : 2021-09-13 19:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Yilan, Hualien, Taitung announce office, school closures ahead of Typhoon Chanthu
Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Yilan, Hualien, Taitung announce office, school closures ahead of Typhoon Chanthu
Update: Weather bureau expands land warning to 17 cities, counties in Taiwan
Update: Weather bureau expands land warning to 17 cities, counties in Taiwan
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Taiwan issues land warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan issues land warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan announces Sunday office and school closures for Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan announces Sunday office and school closures for Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, Delta cluster contained
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, Delta cluster contained
New Taipei construction worker, wife test positive for Delta variant
New Taipei construction worker, wife test positive for Delta variant
Taiwan announces flight and rail cancelations, floodgates close as Typhoon Chanthu nears
Taiwan announces flight and rail cancelations, floodgates close as Typhoon Chanthu nears
Taiwan cracks down on tricks to win receipt lottery
Taiwan cracks down on tricks to win receipt lottery
Taiwan to experience rain, winds from Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan to experience rain, winds from Typhoon Chanthu