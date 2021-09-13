Taipei Biennial 2020 to exhibit select works in Paris

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Biennial, Taiwan's top contemporary art event, will exhibit the works of 21 artists in Paris in November.

The Taipei Biennial 2020 has featured Taipei Fine Arts Museum (TFAM) exhibitions since 1998. This year's theme, "You and I Don't Live on the Same Planet," was co-curated by French philosopher Bruno Latour and Paris-based independent curator Martin Guinard, who specializes in visual arts and art history.

The 12th edition of the Taipei Biennial features the large-scale installations and electromechanical devices of 57 artists from 27 countries. The exhibition examines a wide spectrum of geopolitical tensions and ecological crises.

The biennial will present 21 of these works at renowned Parisian modern art museum the Center Pompidou-Metz. Seven of these are from Taiwan.

TFAM Director Wang Jun-jieh (王俊傑) stated that the Center Pompidou-Metz was highly interested in the treatment of social issues at this year's biennial, which is why it reached out to the TFAM and the pair of curators.

"Some of the Taiwanese artists will showcase commissioned art projects with new content,” said Wang. Wang explained that only 21 artists will be featured there because of the limited space.

The jungle-like installation by one of the exhibiting Taiwanese artists, Chang Yung-Ta (張永達), was inspired by a residency experience at central Taiwan's Taroko Gorge, where earthquakes and landslides are commonplace.



Chang's installation. (TFAM photo)