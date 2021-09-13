Influential academic Jerome Cohen endorses name change for Taiwan’s de facto embassy in DC

Jerome Cohen on a visit to Taiwan (Flickr, Office of the President photo) Jerome Cohen on a visit to Taiwan (Flickr, Office of the President photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Jerome Cohen, a renowned scholar of Chinese law, has voiced his support for a proposed name change to Taiwan’s de facto embassy in the U.S., saying such a move is warranted, according to a Liberty Times report.

The news follows recent reports the Biden administration is seriously considering allowing officials at Taiwan’s de facto embassy in the U.S. to include the word "Taiwan" in the name.

Cohen said using Taiwan in the name better reflects reality and is in line with international trends.

In a tweet posted on Saturday (Sept. 11), Cohen said, “Such a move is warranted and in accord with the very gradual movement in many countries to improve the contemporary system of int'l relations by minimizing the consequences of the Beijing-enforced exclusion of Taiwan from the formal world community.”

Cohen, a New York University law professor, was former President Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) PhD supervisor at Harvard University. The American scholar has been a pioneer in the study of Chinese legal systems and has been a keen observer of developments in cross-strait relations for much of his life.

Cohen said that it would be wise to replace "Taipei" with "Taiwan," making the name “Taiwan Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States,” or to simply change the name to "Taiwan Representative Office."

In jest, Cohen also asked, "How can China oppose this when the "Name Rectification" (正名) was so strongly advocated by Confucius?"