Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan

Food sits on a desk at a quarantine hotel facility in Taipei, Taiwan on Aug. 13, 2021. Food sits on a desk at a quarantine hotel facility in Taipei, Taiwan on Aug. 13, 2021. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The coronavirus task force announced on Monday (Sept. 13) that foreign spouses and children of Taiwanese nationals can now apply for entry to the country.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said that the foreign spouses and juvenile offspring of citizens are allowed to apply to enter Taiwan. The special visa applications must be filed via Taiwan’s embassies and overseas representative offices.

Previously, such individuals were only granted entry under special conditions and processed on a case-by-case basis. The new rule also applies to people from China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Taiwan banned entry of non-resident foreigners on May 19 when Level 3 curbs were imposed during a local COVID-19 surge. Exemptions are applicable for people who need to attend funerals, visit critically ill relatives, or who have other occasions deemed emergencies.

Individuals permitted to enter Taiwan in this way must comply with strict border control measures, including mandatory quarantine at COVID hotels or designated isolation centers depending on the risk status of the country from which they depart. Information about high-risk countries can be found at the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control website.