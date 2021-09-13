Taiwan High Speed Rail schedules 90 new trains starting mid-October

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In order to better serve customers, the Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation (THSRC) is adding 90 new train schedules starting Oct. 13, and tickets will go on sale by Wednesday (Sept. 15), the THSRC announced.

Fifty-nine new trains will run southbound, while 31 new trains will run northbound, according to the THSRC, which now operates a total of 899 trains weekly. The additional trains were scheduled particularly to ease the pressure on weekday rush hours and weekends, during which trains leave as frequently as every ten minutes in either direction.

Currently, seating is assigned for all trains, and the THSRC asks all passengers to register for contact tracing when entering and leaving stations. Passengers should also wear masks and take their temperatures while inside stations and riding trains, while the THSRC will make sure to clean and disinfect regularly.

As of today, eating and drinking are still prohibited on the high speed rail, with the exceptions of drinking water, taking medicine, and feeding infants. Passengers are allowed to temporarily remove masks to eat and drink outside paid areas if they keep appropriate social distance.

Those who wish to purchase high speed rail tickets may use the “T Express Mobile Ticketing” app or go to cooperating convenience stores for 24-hour service. They may also use the online or phone booking systems or visit ticketing booths or machines at stations.