Taiwan kicks off annual Han Kuang exercise

Two U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets launch flares during the annual Han Kuang exercises in Pingtung County, Southern Taiwan, Thursday, May 30, 2019. Two U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets launch flares during the annual Han Kuang exercises in Pingtung County, Southern Taiwan, Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Han Kuang 37 live-fire exercise kicked off Monday morning (Sept. 13) after Taiwan’s Joint Operations Command Center gave the order.

The five-day wargames, which have been scaled back due to Taiwan’s COVID situation, focus on preserving combat strength and simulating a Chinese attack, CNA reported. Various fighter jets stationed in western Taiwan were dispatched to Hualien’s Chiashan Air Force Base at dawn, where ground crew disarmed the aircraft and towed them into hangars.

Meanwhile, various Navy warships were deployed to prevent attacks on military bases. Mine-hunting ships were able to open up safe channels and designated areas for ships to assemble and prepare for battle, per CNA. The purpose of the naval maneuver is to enhance port protection and ensure ships can leave the harbor in the event of enemy bombs.

In addition, C-130 transport aircraft were also involved with Monday’s drills, providing logistical assistance and transporting equipment and supplies to certain locations in eastern Taiwan.