Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taipei Liaison Office in South Africa awards scholarships to students

‘Taiwan Scholarship’ and “Hua Yu Scholarship’ encourage South African students to study in Taiwan

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/13 15:03
(Taipei Liaison Office in South Africa photo)

(Taipei Liaison Office in South Africa photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Representative Ho Chung-i (賀忠義) hosted the awards ceremony for the Taiwan Scholarship and Hua Yu Enrichment Program Scholarship at the Taipei Liaison Office in South Africa, the office announced on Thursday (Sept. 9).

Ho introduced Taiwan to guests in attendance, who included scholarship recipients and their families. He explained the diverse cultures, democratic values, and academic freedom students can enjoy in Taiwan.

He quoted former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell’s description of Taiwan as “a success story,” explaining that the country’s continued and steady development has been driven by the comprehensive education system, abundance of talent, and government policies.

Ho also said he was certain that students would fall in love with Taiwan after encountering the friendly people in the country.

According to CNA, the Taiwan Scholarship and the Hua Yu Enrichment Program Scholarship are important resources for South African students seeking to study in Taiwan. The former is awarded to students in degree programs, while the latter offers short-term Chinese language courses in Taiwan, ranging from two to nine months in length.

Former African National Congress political consultant and Taiwan Friends Association member Sylvia Mdaka also attended the ceremony, reported CNA.

She said she had visited Taiwan twice in the past and left with great impressions. She encouraged scholarship recipients to make good use of the award money and build a foundation for mutual cooperation between Taiwan and South Africa.
South Africa
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
MOFA
scholarship
Taiwan Scholarship

RELATED ARTICLES

MOFA welcomes Japan’s interest in Taiwan Strait peace
MOFA welcomes Japan’s interest in Taiwan Strait peace
2021/09/09 18:24
Taiwan, US, Japan co-host conference on post-COVID labor issues with Slovakia
Taiwan, US, Japan co-host conference on post-COVID labor issues with Slovakia
2021/09/09 15:41
Italian scholarship recipient looks forward to life in Taiwan
Italian scholarship recipient looks forward to life in Taiwan
2021/09/09 12:28
Taiwan responds to Polish foreign minister's comments on China, cross-strait relations
Taiwan responds to Polish foreign minister's comments on China, cross-strait relations
2021/09/07 15:13
Japan’s 4th AstraZeneca vaccine donation arrives in Taiwan
Japan’s 4th AstraZeneca vaccine donation arrives in Taiwan
2021/09/07 13:56

Updated : 2021-09-13 15:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Yilan, Hualien, Taitung announce office, school closures ahead of Typhoon Chanthu
Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Yilan, Hualien, Taitung announce office, school closures ahead of Typhoon Chanthu
Update: Weather bureau expands land warning to 17 cities, counties in Taiwan
Update: Weather bureau expands land warning to 17 cities, counties in Taiwan
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Taiwan issues land warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan issues land warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan announces Sunday office and school closures for Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan announces Sunday office and school closures for Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, Delta cluster contained
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, Delta cluster contained
New Taipei construction worker, wife test positive for Delta variant
New Taipei construction worker, wife test positive for Delta variant
Taiwan announces flight and rail cancelations, floodgates close as Typhoon Chanthu nears
Taiwan announces flight and rail cancelations, floodgates close as Typhoon Chanthu nears
Taiwan cracks down on tricks to win receipt lottery
Taiwan cracks down on tricks to win receipt lottery
Taiwan to experience rain, winds from Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan to experience rain, winds from Typhoon Chanthu